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HomeNewsIndiaMonsoon Reaches Kerala, Will Advance Towards Goa And Maharashtra In 2-3 Days

Monsoon Reaches Kerala, Will Advance Towards Goa And Maharashtra In 2-3 Days

Over the next two to three days, the monsoon is likely to advance across the entire Goa region, parts of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, the remaining areas of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

By : Varun Bhasin | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 12:28 PM (IST)

The Southwest Monsoon made its onset over Kerala on Thursday, officially ushering in India's annual rainy season. The arrival came a few days later than the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) earlier projection and around three days after its usual onset date of June 1.

Following its entry into Kerala, the monsoon is expected to gradually advance across the country in stages, typically covering most regions by mid-July.

Over the next two to three days, the monsoon is likely to advance across the entire Goa region, parts of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, the remaining areas of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, as well as some parts of the northeastern states.

Also Read: Delhi Hotel Fire That Killed 21 Sparked By Short Circuit, Initial Probe Points To Electrical Fault

The monsoon's progress is closely monitored due to its vital role in India's agriculture-driven economy. According to the Agriculture Ministry, nearly 51% of the country's cultivated land depends on rainfall for irrigation, accounting for around 40% of total agricultural output. With a significant portion of the population relying on farming for income, a normal monsoon is considered critical for rural prosperity and broader economic growth.

Heavy Rain Likely In Coming Days

Earlier, the IMD had indicated that conditions were becoming favourable for the monsoon to move further into parts of the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, Lakshadweep, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and neighbouring areas.

Meanwhile, the weather department has predicted isolated spells of heavy to very heavy rainfall across Kerala in the coming days. Several parts of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are also likely to receive substantial rainfall.

Also Read: Heavy Rains Lash Kerala As Monsoon Set To Arrive Today; Delhi Under Yellow Alert For Rain

Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are expected over parts of northwest, central, eastern and southern India, according to the forecast.

Weather experts had attributed the delayed onset to a developing typhoon over the western Pacific Ocean, which diverted moisture away from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. A cyclonic circulation near the Lakshadweep region also contributed to slowing the monsoon's advance and weakening its initial push towards the Kerala coast.

Before You Go

BREAKING: Five Dead, Several Critical After Massive ICU Fire at Muzaffarpur Private Hospital

About the author Varun Bhasin

Varun Bhasin is a Principal Correspondent with ABP News and has been working in journalism for the past nine years. He covers stories related to airlines, railways and road transport. Prior to this, he has worked with several media organisations. Varun has also been involved in producing documentary films focused on issues and developments in the news sector. He completed his education at MBM University, Jodhpur. He can be contacted via email at varunb@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Jun 2026 12:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Monsoon Kerala Rains Kerala Monsoon IMD
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