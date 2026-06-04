Monsoon Reaches Kerala, Will Advance Towards Goa And Maharashtra In 2-3 Days

The Southwest Monsoon made its onset over Kerala on Thursday, officially ushering in India's annual rainy season. The arrival came a few days later than the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) earlier projection and around three days after its usual onset date of June 1.

Following its entry into Kerala, the monsoon is expected to gradually advance across the country in stages, typically covering most regions by mid-July.

Over the next two to three days, the monsoon is likely to advance across the entire Goa region, parts of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, the remaining areas of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, as well as some parts of the northeastern states.

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The monsoon's progress is closely monitored due to its vital role in India's agriculture-driven economy. According to the Agriculture Ministry, nearly 51% of the country's cultivated land depends on rainfall for irrigation, accounting for around 40% of total agricultural output. With a significant portion of the population relying on farming for income, a normal monsoon is considered critical for rural prosperity and broader economic growth.

Heavy Rain Likely In Coming Days

Earlier, the IMD had indicated that conditions were becoming favourable for the monsoon to move further into parts of the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, Lakshadweep, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and neighbouring areas.

Meanwhile, the weather department has predicted isolated spells of heavy to very heavy rainfall across Kerala in the coming days. Several parts of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are also likely to receive substantial rainfall.

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Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are expected over parts of northwest, central, eastern and southern India, according to the forecast.

Weather experts had attributed the delayed onset to a developing typhoon over the western Pacific Ocean, which diverted moisture away from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. A cyclonic circulation near the Lakshadweep region also contributed to slowing the monsoon's advance and weakening its initial push towards the Kerala coast.