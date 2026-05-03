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HomeElectionSwitched-Off Mobile, Raniganj Docs Found Near Asansol Strong Room Trigger Security Scare

Switched-Off Mobile, Raniganj Docs Found Near Asansol Strong Room Trigger Security Scare

West Bengal sees a scare before results as a phone is found near an Asansol strong room. BJP alleges bias; security tightened. Election Commission of India says 3-layer security in place.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 03 May 2026 10:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mobile phone found near Asansol strong room sparks scare.
  • BJP alleges bias, claims phone carried towards polling premises.

As West Bengal awaits Assembly election results on May 4, a brief scare broke out near the Asansol Engineering College strong room after a switched-off mobile phone was found inside an envelope.

Officials also recovered documents linked to the Raniganj constituency, raising suspicions and triggering a commotion. A BJP leader alleged bias by officials and claimed an individual was stopped while attempting to enter the premises with the phone, which is prohibited inside strong room zones.

Security has been heightened across strong room locations to safeguard EVMs ahead of counting day. Manoj Kumar Agarwal said arrangements follow Election Commission of India guidelines, with a three-tier security system involving central forces and police. He warned of strict action in case of any lapse.

The incident comes amid a tense poll cycle marked by allegations of violence and irregularities, with clashes reported from several areas. The ECI had earlier ordered repolling in the entire Falta constituency and select booths in South 24 Parganas following reported electoral violations.

Polling in the state was held in two phases on April 23 and 29. Results of the high-stakes contest will be declared on May 4.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What incident caused a scare near the Asansol Engineering College strong room?

A switched-off mobile phone was found inside an envelope near the strong room, raising suspicions and triggering a commotion.

What documents were recovered along with the mobile phone?

Documents linked to the Raniganj constituency were recovered alongside the mobile phone.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 03 May 2026 10:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission Assam West Bengal Assembly Election BJP Elections 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner West Bengal Election 2026
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