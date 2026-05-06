Mamata Challenges BJP, Says ‘Won’t Resign’: Inside Scoop On TMC’s High-Stakes Meeting

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mamata Banerjee refuses to resign, calls election a

TMC alleges BJP, Election Commission responsible for seat

MLAs to wear black to Assembly in protest.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has once again refused to resign despite the party’s electoral setback, asserting that the TMC had secured a “moral victory” in the state. Addressing a meeting of newly elected TMC MLAs, Banerjee alleged that the BJP and the Election Commission were responsible for what she described as the “loot” of seats in Bengal. She also urged party legislators to wear black clothes on the opening day of the Assembly session as a mark of protest. Her remarks come a day after she publicly declared that the TMC would continue fighting politically and legally against the Election Commission’s handling of the polls.

Mamata Repeats Defiant Stand

According to TMC sources, Mamata Banerjee reiterated during the meeting that she would not step down and challenged her opponents to dismiss her if they wished. She reportedly told MLAs that the party had suffered an electoral defeat but had “morally defeated” its rivals.

Banerjee further claimed that both the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister were directly involved in the developments surrounding the Bengal elections. She also warned that leaders who betrayed the party would be removed from the organisation.

Calling the current political situation a “black day”, Banerjee instructed TMC MLAs to attend the first Assembly session dressed in black as a symbolic protest against the alleged manipulation of election results. Party insiders said the TMC chief remains determined to continue the political battle both inside and outside the Assembly.

Also Read: BJP Set To Form Bengal Government; Three Big Names Emerge As Frontrunners For CM Post

TMC Defends Protest Line

Speaking exclusively to ABP Live, TMC spokesperson and MLA Kunal Ghosh defended Banerjee’s decision not to resign, describing it as a symbolic protest against the BJP. He argued that responsibility for preventing violence during and after the elections rested with the Election Commission.

Ghosh alleged that the ground situation was completely different from the BJP’s claims and maintained that the ongoing violence was harmful to democracy. He said the TMC would continue raising its voice against what it considers electoral injustice in Bengal.

On the party’s legislative strategy, Ghosh stated that Mamata Banerjee would take all final decisions regarding the Leader of Opposition and the responsibilities of MLAs inside the Assembly. He added that party legislators had requested Banerjee to personally assign roles and responsibilities to ensure the organisation remains united during the upcoming political battle.

Also Read: 10 TMC MLAs Skip Mamata Banerjee’s High-Stakes Meeting To Decide Leader Of Opposition