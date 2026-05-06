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HomeElection10 TMC MLAs Skip Mamata Banerjee’s High-Stakes Meeting To Decide Leader Of Opposition

10 TMC MLAs Skip Mamata Banerjee’s High-Stakes Meeting To Decide Leader Of Opposition

The meeting is being held at Mamata Banerjee’s residence and is being attended by senior party leaders, MPs and MLAs.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 06 May 2026 05:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • TMC MLAs meet Mamata Banerjee to strategize after election defeat.
  • Leader of Opposition selection and Assembly strategy to be decided.
  • Fact-finding committee may form amidst post-election worker attacks.

Around 70 of Trinamool Congress’s 80 newly elected MLAs reached a key meeting convened by party chief Mamata Banerjee at her residence on Tuesday, with around 10 legislators yet to attend.

ALSO READ | How Much Pension Will Mamata Banerjee Get? Here Are The Rules

The meeting is being held at Mamata Banerjee’s residence and is being attended by senior party leaders, MPs and MLAs.

Abhishek Banerjee Present At Strategy Huddle

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is also present at the meeting, along with several top party functionaries.

ALSO READ | How Much Pension Will Mamata Banerjee Get? Here Are The Rules

The gathering comes as the Trinamool Congress begins internal consultations following its defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Leader Of Opposition Likely To Be Decided

According to party sources, the selection of the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly is likely to be discussed and decided during the meeting.

ALSO READ | Mamata’s Core ‘2M’ Support Weakens: Muslim & Women Voters Tilt Bengal Towards BJP

The TMC is also expected to deliberate on its strategy inside the Assembly in the aftermath of the election result.

Fact-Finding Committee May Be Formed

A 10-member fact-finding committee may also be constituted during the meeting.

The move comes amid allegations by the party that Trinamool workers and supporters are being attacked in different parts of the state.

It is believed Mamata Banerjee may assure party legislators that she will stand by them during the current situation.

BJP Targets Mamata Over Post-Defeat Stand

The meeting comes days after Mamata Banerjee said, “We didn’t lose. If we lost, we would have resigned.”

The remark drew criticism from the BJP, which questioned why the Trinamool Congress was seeking to retain power despite its electoral defeat.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of the meeting convened by Mamata Banerjee?

The meeting is to begin internal consultations following the party's defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections. Discussions are expected on selecting the Leader of the Opposition and strategy for the Assembly.

Who is attending the meeting at Mamata Banerjee's residence?

Around 70 of the newly elected MLAs, senior party leaders, MPs, and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee are attending. Approximately 10 legislators have yet to arrive.

What are some key decisions expected from this Trinamool Congress meeting?

The selection of the Leader of the Opposition is likely to be decided. A 10-member fact-finding committee may also be constituted.

Why is a fact-finding committee being considered?

The committee may be formed amid allegations that Trinamool workers and supporters are being attacked across the state following the election results.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 May 2026 05:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mamata Banerjee TMC Leader Of Opposition Tmc Meeting Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 .TMC Elecytion Corner 10 MLAs Missing From Mamata's Meeting
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