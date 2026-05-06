10 TMC MLAs Skip Mamata Banerjee’s High-Stakes Meeting To Decide Leader Of Opposition

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TMC MLAs meet Mamata Banerjee to strategize after election defeat.

Leader of Opposition selection and Assembly strategy to be decided.

Fact-finding committee may form amidst post-election worker attacks.

Around 70 of Trinamool Congress’s 80 newly elected MLAs reached a key meeting convened by party chief Mamata Banerjee at her residence on Tuesday, with around 10 legislators yet to attend.

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The meeting is being held at Mamata Banerjee’s residence and is being attended by senior party leaders, MPs and MLAs.

Abhishek Banerjee Present At Strategy Huddle

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is also present at the meeting, along with several top party functionaries.

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The gathering comes as the Trinamool Congress begins internal consultations following its defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Leader Of Opposition Likely To Be Decided

According to party sources, the selection of the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly is likely to be discussed and decided during the meeting.

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The TMC is also expected to deliberate on its strategy inside the Assembly in the aftermath of the election result.

Fact-Finding Committee May Be Formed

A 10-member fact-finding committee may also be constituted during the meeting.

The move comes amid allegations by the party that Trinamool workers and supporters are being attacked in different parts of the state.

It is believed Mamata Banerjee may assure party legislators that she will stand by them during the current situation.

BJP Targets Mamata Over Post-Defeat Stand

The meeting comes days after Mamata Banerjee said, “We didn’t lose. If we lost, we would have resigned.”

The remark drew criticism from the BJP, which questioned why the Trinamool Congress was seeking to retain power despite its electoral defeat.