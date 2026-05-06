BJP Set To Form Bengal Government; Three Big Names Emerge As Frontrunners For CM Post

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP set to form government; oath-taking ceremony likely May 9.

Suvendu Adhikari, former TMC leader, is strong contender.

Agnimitra Paul represents younger, modern leadership image.

BJP is set to form the government in West Bengal, with the oath-taking ceremony likely to be held on May 9. Even though the party leadership has not yet officially announced its chief ministerial candidate, three prominent names have emerged as frontrunners -Suvendu Adhikari, Agnimitra Paul and Samik Bhattacharya. All three leaders played crucial roles in the BJP’s campaign and organisational expansion in Bengal, making the race for the top post one of the most closely watched political developments in the state.

Three Leaders In Race

Suvendu Adhikari is being viewed as one of the strongest contenders because of his aggressive political style and strong grassroots network. A former Trinamool Congress heavyweight, Adhikari became one of the BJP’s biggest faces in Bengal after joining the saffron camp. During the elections, he led several high-profile campaigns against the Mamata Banerjee government and was instrumental in mobilising workers across key constituencies. His organisational influence and mass appeal have made him a leading choice for the chief minister’s role.

Agnimitra Paul has also emerged as a serious contender. The BJP MLA and former fashion designer gained prominence in Bengal politics through her vocal criticism of the ruling party and active outreach among women and young voters. She campaigned extensively during the elections and became one of the BJP’s most recognisable female faces in the state. Political observers believe her rise reflects the BJP’s attempt to project a younger and more modern leadership image in Bengal.

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Samik Bhattacharya, the current West Bengal BJP president, is the third major name in contention. Known for his organisational capabilities and ideological grounding within the party, Bhattacharya has played a significant role in strengthening the BJP’s cadre network in Bengal over the years. Party insiders credit him with maintaining coordination within the state unit and overseeing campaign strategies during the elections. His long association with the BJP and RSS-backed organisational structure is believed to have strengthened his standing within the party leadership.

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Although the BJP has remained tight-lipped about its final decision, the announcement is expected ahead of the proposed swearing-in ceremony on May 9.

Political circles in Bengal continue to speculate over which of the three leaders will eventually be chosen to lead the state government.