Mercedes-Benz maintained its lead over BMW in H1 2026 with 9768 units sold. BMW recorded sales of 9075 units during the same period.
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Mercedes-Benz India Maintains Its Lead Over Arch Rival BMW In H1 Sales
Mercedes-Benz India retained its lead over BMW in H1 2026 luxury car sales, selling 9,768 units against BMW's 9,075 as competition in the premium car market intensifies.
- Mercedes-Benz leads H1 2026 luxury car sales in India.
- E-Class, new electric models drive Mercedes' sales growth.
- BMW's iX1 LWB and electric models gain market traction.
- Intensifying competition offers Indian luxury car buyers more choice.
The battle for the luxury car crown has always been a race between two German luxury car brands in India while off late it has intensified further.
Mercedes-Benz Retains H1 2026 Sales Lead
Mercedes-Benz continues to maintain its lead over BMW in H1 2026 with sales of 9768 units vs BMW at 9075 units. It seems Mercedes-Benz has maintained its position with its best selling car being the E-Class as always but new products like the CLA electric have also been gaining traction. Mercedes-Benz has also been seeing an uptick in sales for its top-end portfolio while new launches like the S-Class PHEV will cement it's position further.
BMW Banks On LWB Models And Electric Growth
On the other hand BMW has its iX1 LWB which remains one of its most popular cars along with the X1 and 5 Series plus more. The LWB models have helped BMW enable a strong position in the electric luxury segment while it will be bringing in more such models in the future too.
Luxury Car Buyers Set To Benefit From Intensifying Competition
While the battle is brewing and getting more intense, both German luxury car brands have a different approach. Mercedes-Benz has its E-Class as its best selling car and it's top-end models have been very popular while BMW has its iX1 LWB finding traction due to its VFM positioning. Going forward the Indian luxury car buyer will get more choice in the luxury space with these two brands promising many launches in the remaining year.
Frequently Asked Questions
Which luxury car brand led sales in India during H1 2026?
What is Mercedes-Benz's best-selling car model in India?
The E-Class continues to be Mercedes-Benz's best-selling car. Newer products like the CLA electric are also gaining significant traction.
Which BMW models are popular among Indian luxury car buyers?
BMW's iX1 LWB is one of its most popular cars. The X1 and 5 Series also contribute significantly to its sales.
How will the intensifying competition between German luxury car brands benefit buyers?
The intensifying competition will provide Indian luxury car buyers with more choice. Both Mercedes-Benz and BMW are planning many new launches this year.
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