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English NewsAutoMahindra Scorpio Lifestyler First Look: Should You Wait For This Pickup?

Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler First Look: Should You Wait For This Pickup?

Mahindra’s upcoming Scorpio Lifestyler aims to take pick-up trucks mainstream in India, with a sub-Rs 20 lakh price and 4x4 capability.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 16 Aug 2026 09:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler, a pick-up, launches April 2027.
  • Extensively re-engineered with distinct design, vertical touchscreen interior.
  • Global pick-up aims for off-road prowess, standard 4x4.

Pick ups are common in the US, South Africa, Australia and Thailand plus more. In India it's more of a niche despite the Toyota Hilux doing its best to let India know what it's about. However, trust Mahindra to take it further mainstream with the Scorpio Lifestyler which is coming in April 2027 and the price is below Rs 20 lakh. Here is our first look.

Scorpio Lifestyler Differs From Scorpio N

While keeping the bones and the name, the Scorpio Lifestyler isn't a Scorpio N with a pick up bed as the car has been extensively reengineered for India. It has a different and a butch design plus a different grille plus headlamps. The Lifestyler also stands much taller and is longer too. 

Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler showcased in rugged pickup form, with a premium cabin and bold exterior design.
Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler showcased in rugged pickup form, with a premium cabin and bold exterior design.

Vertical Touchscreen Interior

The interior of the Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler would be the first from the brand to have a vertical touchscreen tablet while there would be chunky buttons with a different steering wheel too. 

Tough Yet Lifestyle-Focused Truck

The Scorpio Lifestyler is aimed at not just India but a global truck which means it will be competing with other popular trucks at other markets which means it has a large pick up bed plus a high payload capacity. 

4x4 Could Be Standard 

The Scorpio Lifestyler will have more focus on offroading and could be a diesel only offering with the familiar Scorpio N engine plus it could have 4x4 standard which is crucial. Automatic and manual options would be there too.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 16 Aug 2026 09:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cars Mahindra Pick-up Trucks Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler
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