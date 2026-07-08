After E20, E25 Could Be Next: Govt Begins Testing Higher Ethanol-Blended Petrol

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India testing E25 petrol, moving beyond current E20 blend.

Gradual rollout considers vehicle compatibility, component wear, fuel efficiency.

Flex-fuel vehicles, multiple options, reduce oil import dependency.

India's nationwide rollout of E20 petrol may have been completed ahead of schedule, but the country's ethanol blending programme is already looking beyond the current benchmark. The government has confirmed that testing for higher ethanol-blended fuels, including E25, is underway, signalling the next phase of its biofuel roadmap.

However, officials have indicated that any move towards higher ethanol blends will be gradual, with technical evaluations and vehicle compatibility remaining key considerations.

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said E25 petrol would be introduced only after the testing process is completed.

Ethanol Blending Programme Enters the Next Phase

While E20 petrol is now available across the country, work is progressing on fuels with higher ethanol content, including E25, E27, E30 and eventually E85, according to reports.

Trials, engine testing and the development of technical standards are currently underway. These studies are expected to guide future policy decisions on the rollout of higher ethanol-blended fuels across India.

The move forms part of the government's broader strategy to increase the use of biofuels and reduce dependence on imported crude oil.

Why the Rollout Will Be Gradual

Despite ongoing testing, the government is not expected to rush the introduction of E25 petrol, reports suggest.

One of the biggest challenges is the large number of vehicles already on Indian roads that were not designed to run on fuels containing more than 20 per cent ethanol.

According to reports:

Vehicles manufactured before April 2023 were primarily designed for E10 fuel.

Vehicles produced between April 2023 and March 2025 can run on E20, although experts say their engines are not fully optimised for the higher blend and fuel efficiency may be affected.

Vehicles manufactured after April 2025 are considered fully compatible with E20 fuel.

This has prompted policymakers to adopt a phased approach before moving to higher ethanol concentrations.

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What Higher Ethanol Blends Could Mean for Vehicle Owners

Industry experts say introducing E25 without adequate preparation could raise several concerns.

Fuel Efficiency

Ethanol contains less energy than conventional petrol. As the ethanol content increases, fuel efficiency could decline unless engines are specifically calibrated for higher blends.

Wear and Tear on Components

Higher ethanol concentrations may have a greater impact on components such as rubber hoses, seals, O-rings, fuel pumps and certain plastic parts, particularly in older vehicles.

According to reports, a recent Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) study found faster deterioration of some rubber components in older E10 vehicles, although no major issues were observed in two-wheelers.

Potential Increase in Ownership Costs

Vehicles not engineered for higher ethanol blends may require more frequent inspection of fuel systems, replacement of specific components and additional maintenance, potentially increasing ownership costs.

Should Consumers Have More Fuel Choices?

Several experts in the automobile industry have argued that consumers should be offered multiple fuel options instead of a single mandatory ethanol blend.

Under such an approach, vehicles certified for E20 would continue using E20 fuel, while future models designed for E25 or higher blends could use those fuels. Similar multi-grade fuel systems already exist in several countries.

Flex-Fuel Vehicles Seen as a Long-Term Solution

Flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs) are increasingly being viewed as a long-term solution for India's ethanol blending programme.

These vehicles are capable of automatically adjusting to different ethanol concentrations, including E20, E25, E30 and E85. Several automobile manufacturers are developing FFVs, while the government has also been encouraging wider adoption of the technology.

Testing Continues Before Any Policy Decision

According to reports, work on E25 has not been put on hold. Trials and technical studies covering fuels such as E22, E25, E27 and E30 remain in progress.

The findings from these evaluations are expected to shape the government's future roadmap for higher ethanol blending.

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Why India Is Expanding Ethanol Blending

The government views ethanol blending as an important tool to reduce crude oil imports, lower the country's import bill, save foreign exchange, support farmers through higher demand for feedstock and reduce emissions.

While E20 marked a significant milestone in that strategy, the next phase is expected to place greater emphasis on balancing environmental objectives with vehicle compatibility, engine performance and consumer costs.

For now, the government's position remains clear. Higher ethanol blends are being tested, but any nationwide rollout will depend on the outcome of those trials rather than a fixed timeline.