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English NewsAutoNew Maruti Baleno Facelift To Get Extensive Changes 

New Maruti Baleno Facelift To Get Extensive Changes 

Baleno has been one of the best selling Maruti Suzuki cars and the only hugely popular premium hatchback. 

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 14 Aug 2026 10:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Maruti Suzuki will launch facelifted Baleno on September 6.
  • Expect significant exterior, interior changes, and new features.
  • Powertrain unchanged; competitive pricing and CNG variant expected.

After the new Brezza, Maruti Suzuki will launch its next car which is the facelift for its Baleno premium hatchback. 

Baleno has been one of the best selling Maruti Suzuki cars and the only hugely popular premium hatchback. 

Now with a facelift, the Baleno will gain extensive changes to its looks, interiors and features. 

Baleno Facelift New Features

Going by the teaser image, the new Baleno will be a facelift and will get changes to its front end styling as well as new alloy wheels plus tweaked rear styling. 

The interior will also get a larger touchscreen, new features and refreshed upholstery. 

The new Baleno will not be expected to get any mechanical upgrades which means it will continue with its 1.2l petrol with AMT and manual options. 


New Maruti Baleno Facelift To Get Extensive Changes 

However, if like the Brezza, the new Baleno gets a new 6 speed manual gearbox then it will further help in its fuel efficiency and driving performance. 

ALSO READ: Mahindra Scorpio N Pick-Up Coming August 14: Set To Take On Toyota Hilux

What Will Make This An Exciting Option?

The new Brezza recently had a turbo petrol engine with a 6 speed manual and if offered in the Baleno it will make it an enticing option although that seems unlikely but a hybrid powertrain could also be an interesting option. 

Launch Date

More details would be known closer to the launch which is September 6th. 

The Baleno has been a consistent seller and one of the few premium hatchbacks that have done well despite a growing appetite for SUVs. 

We expect prices to remain competitive despite the changes for the facelifted version. 

The Baleno CNG could also be getting the underbody treatment like on the Brezza and Victoris which will further help with the demand. 

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno will sold via the Nexa sales channel alongside the Fronx and others.

ALSO READ: MG Hector Hawk EV Could Launch Before Plug-In Hybrid: What We Know

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the launch date for the new Baleno facelift?

More details about the new Baleno facelift will be revealed closer to its launch date, which is scheduled for September 6th.

What kind of changes can be expected in the Baleno facelift?

The Baleno facelift will feature extensive changes to its looks, interiors, and features. This includes updated front-end styling, new alloy wheels, tweaked rear styling, a larger touchscreen, and refreshed upholstery.

Will there be any mechanical upgrades to the Baleno facelift?

The new Baleno is not expected to receive mechanical upgrades and will continue with its 1.2L petrol engine. However, a new 6-speed manual gearbox, similar to the Brezza, is a possibility.

Through which sales channel will the Baleno facelift be sold?

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift will continue to be sold through the Nexa sales channel, alongside other models like the Fronx.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 14 Aug 2026 10:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maruti Baleno Brezza New Maruti Baleno Facelift Baleno Facelift Extensive Changes 
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