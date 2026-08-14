Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler: First-Ever Pick-Up From The Scorpio Line-Up

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mahindra introduces Scorpio Lifestyler pickup under Rs 20 lakh.

Launching April 2027, based on Scorpio N, with new design.

Features diesel engine, 4x4, and three distinct editions.

Pick-up trucks are not popular in India but they are huge in the USA and Australia while now Mahindra is betting big on them with the Scorpio Lifestyler.

This is a new lifestyle pickup which is launched under Rs 20 lakh and will be available from April 2027.





Scorpio Lifestyler Features

The Scorpio Lifestyler is based on the Scorpio N but is different in many ways including a new look front and a new rear styling plus a new interior which includes a new vertical style tablet touchscreen.

The Scorpio Lifestyler will be a pickup and will most likely come with a diesel engine plus 4x4.





The Lifestyler has a rugged appearance and looks more butch vs the Scorpio N.





The styling is heavy on presence and has a lot of muscle for sure.

Scorpio Lifestyler Pricing

The pricing for sure is much below the Hilux which was recently launched from Toyota.

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Scorpio Lifestyler Editions & Colours

There would be three editions too namely Valley, Reef, and Trail.

The colour options include Artemis Grey, Aquareef, and Sahara Beige.

Scorpio Lifestyler Additional Features

The interior as we have said earlier, will have a vertical oriented touchscreen while the features will be the same from the Scorpio N.

Expect the same set of engines on the Scorpio Lifestyler but 4x4 would be standard.

The Scorpio Lifestyler will also be exported to other markets including South Africa where the pick up truck is very popular.

In India, the pick up truck is a niche segment but Mahindra can change it with the appeal of the Scorpio badge.

More details would be revealed closer to the launch date while the pricing has been competitive.

The Scorpio Lifestyler is not a Scorpio N with a pick up bed and has extensive changes too.

ALSO READ: Mahindra Scorpio N Pick-Up Coming August 14: Set To Take On Toyota Hilux