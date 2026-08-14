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English NewsAutoMahindra Scorpio Lifestyler: First-Ever Pick-Up From The Scorpio Line-Up

Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler: First-Ever Pick-Up From The Scorpio Line-Up

This is a new lifestyle pickup which is launched under Rs 20 lakh and will be available from April 2027. 

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 14 Aug 2026 11:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mahindra introduces Scorpio Lifestyler pickup under Rs 20 lakh.
  • Launching April 2027, based on Scorpio N, with new design.
  • Features diesel engine, 4x4, and three distinct editions.

Pick-up trucks are not popular in India but they are huge in the USA and Australia while now Mahindra is betting big on them with the Scorpio Lifestyler. 

This is a new lifestyle pickup which is launched under Rs 20 lakh and will be available from April 2027. 


Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler: First-Ever Pick-Up From The Scorpio Line-Up

Scorpio Lifestyler Features

The Scorpio Lifestyler is based on the Scorpio N but is different in many ways including a new look front and a new rear styling plus a new interior which includes a new vertical style tablet touchscreen. 

The Scorpio Lifestyler will be a pickup and will most likely come with a diesel engine plus 4x4. 


Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler: First-Ever Pick-Up From The Scorpio Line-Up

The Lifestyler has a rugged appearance and looks more butch vs the Scorpio N. 


Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler: First-Ever Pick-Up From The Scorpio Line-Up

The styling is heavy on presence and has a lot of muscle for sure. 

Scorpio Lifestyler Pricing

The pricing for sure is much below the Hilux which was recently launched from Toyota. 

ALSO READ: New Maruti Baleno Facelift To Get Extensive Changes 

Scorpio Lifestyler Editions & Colours

There would be three editions too namely Valley, Reef, and Trail. 

The colour options include Artemis Grey, Aquareef, and Sahara Beige. 

Scorpio Lifestyler Additional Features

The interior as we have said earlier, will have a vertical oriented touchscreen while the features will be the same from the Scorpio N. 

Expect the same set of engines on the Scorpio Lifestyler but 4x4 would be standard. 

The Scorpio Lifestyler will also be exported to other markets including South Africa where the pick up truck is very popular. 

In India, the pick up truck is a niche segment but Mahindra can change it with the appeal of the Scorpio badge. 

More details would be revealed closer to the launch date while the pricing has been competitive.

The Scorpio Lifestyler is not a Scorpio N with a pick up bed and has extensive changes too. 

ALSO READ: Mahindra Scorpio N Pick-Up Coming August 14: Set To Take On Toyota Hilux

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler?

It is a new lifestyle pickup truck from Mahindra, positioned under Rs 20 lakh. It's based on the Scorpio N but features extensive design and interior changes.

When will the Scorpio Lifestyler be available and what is its approximate price?

The Scorpio Lifestyler will be available from April 2027. It is launched under Rs 20 lakh, making its pricing competitive compared to rivals like the Hilux.

What are some key features and design aspects of the Scorpio Lifestyler?

It boasts a new front and rear styling, a rugged appearance, and a new interior with a vertical tablet touchscreen. It's expected to come with a diesel engine and standard 4x4.

Will there be different editions or color options for the Scorpio Lifestyler?

Yes, there will be three editions: Valley, Reef, and Trail. Color options include Artemis Grey, Aquareef, and Sahara Beige.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 14 Aug 2026 11:31 PM (IST)
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Mahindra Scorpio Scorpio Lifestyler Pick-Up Truck
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