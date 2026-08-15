Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq Starts Under Rs 12 Lakh: What Makes It Stand Out?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BE6 Sporteq offers Battery-as-a-Service, starting below 12 lakh.

New 70kWh battery option; redesigned interior improves cabin practicality.

Advanced tech includes triple screens, Gemini, and SOS revive.

The new BE6 Sporteq starts from under Rs 12 lakh but that's because it has a new BAAS scheme where you pay Rs 11.45 lakh for the base variant pack one and then pay Rs 3.45 per km for the battery.

Mahindra BE6 Sporteq Price Without BAAS

Without BAAS the BE6 will start from Rs 19.45 lakh and the topend is Rs 26.95 lakh.

The BAAS option meanwhile is only available with the Pack One and two of the 59kwh battery pack version of the BE6 Sporteq.





The Sporteq is the new updated version of the BE6.

Mahindra BE6 Sporteq - Features

The BE6 visually maintains its radical styling but now has a new colour scheme while there is also a new 70kwh battery pack which has been added along with the 59 and 79kwh battery pack.





The changes though are more concentrated on the inside where there is a new colour scheme with a tan interior but the centre console has also been redesigned which makes the interior more airy.





The other update is the arrival of the third screen like on the XEV 9s and 9e.

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Then you get more technology including Google Gemini, more tech and features like custom rear taillamps message where the car can display any custom word plus a revive sos feature which unlocks a further 11km range after the range is zero.

Other top features include a digital key, HUD, ADAS, auto park, 540 degree camera and lots more.

We think the updates are big in terms of the BAAS but the interior is now more practical while the third screen now levels up the tech factor with the XEV.

There is also a new Formula E Edition which has a new red colour.

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