Mahindra BE.6 Formula E Edition Debuts With Sportier Design: Check Images
The BE 6 has been one of the most radical-looking new cars on sale, but the Formula E edition further lends it a sportier look as it is based on the connection to the Mahindra Formula E racing team.
The BE 6 Formula E edition comes in two variants- FE2 and FE3. There is a new front look which gets a different bumper with a skid plate upfront. Prices for this special edition start at Rs 23.69 lakh.
Published at : 30 Nov 2025 06:25 PM (IST)
John Abraham Adds Custom Mahindra Thar Roxx To His Collection, Poses With His New Ride. Pics
