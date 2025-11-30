Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryAutoMahindra BE.6 Formula E Edition Debuts With Sportier Design: Check Images

Mahindra BE.6 Formula E Edition Debuts With Sportier Design: Check Images

The BE 6 has been one of the most radical-looking new cars on sale, but the Formula E edition further lends it a sportier look as it is based on the connection to the Mahindra Formula E racing team.

By : Somnath Chatterjee  | Updated at : 30 Nov 2025 06:25 PM (IST)
The BE 6 has been one of the most radical-looking new cars on sale, but the Formula E edition further lends it a sportier look as it is based on the connection to the Mahindra Formula E racing team.

The BE 6 Formula E edition comes in two variants- FE2 and FE3. There is a new front look which gets a different bumper with a skid plate upfront. Prices for this special edition start at Rs 23.69 lakh.

1/5
The BE 6 Formula E edition comes with the circular headlights and the grey body cladding. Then there is puddle lamps, Formula E added to the exterior but that's not a sticker but painted plus decals. Photo: Somnath Chatterjee
The BE 6 Formula E edition comes with the circular headlights and the grey body cladding. Then there is puddle lamps, Formula E added to the exterior but that's not a sticker but painted plus decals. Photo: Somnath Chatterjee
2/5
Then there are 20-inch wheels too which adds a tough rally car look to the car and there is a new tail-lamp at the rear. There is also Formula E badging as well which make this stand out as a special edition. Photo: Somnath Chatterjee
Then there are 20-inch wheels too which adds a tough rally car look to the car and there is a new tail-lamp at the rear. There is also Formula E badging as well which make this stand out as a special edition. Photo: Somnath Chatterjee
3/5
The interior meanwhile has a black and orange theme plus a FIA X Formula E Edition plaque. You will also see Formula E logos on the dashboard and seats plus more FIA inspired details. Photo: Somnath Chatterjee
The interior meanwhile has a black and orange theme plus a FIA X Formula E Edition plaque. You will also see Formula E logos on the dashboard and seats plus more FIA inspired details. Photo: Somnath Chatterjee
4/5
There are different engine sounds and start-up animations as well. There is a special edition for the top end variant where adaptive suspension is added to the list. Photo: Somnath Chatterjee
There are different engine sounds and start-up animations as well. There is a special edition for the top end variant where adaptive suspension is added to the list. Photo: Somnath Chatterjee
5/5
The Formula E Edition comes with a 79kWh battery pack and it has a rear motor which develops 286hp. The ARAI range of 682km means that the car has ample range and is one of the most efficient cars. Photo: Somnath Chatterjee
The Formula E Edition comes with a 79kWh battery pack and it has a rear motor which develops 286hp. The ARAI range of 682km means that the car has ample range and is one of the most efficient cars. Photo: Somnath Chatterjee
Published at : 30 Nov 2025 06:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mahindra BE 6 Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Government Of India’s New Rule Will Change How WhatsApp Works-ALL You Need To Know About
Government Of India’s New Rule Will Change How WhatsApp Works-ALL You Need To Know About
News
Centre Chairs All-Party Meeting, Opposition Presses For Debate On SIR Ahead Of Parliament’s Winter Session
Centre Chairs All-Party Meeting, Opposition Presses For Debate On SIR Ahead Of Parliament’s Winter Session
India
India Must Boost Self-Reliance As US Sets ‘New Terms Of Engagement’, Says Jaishankar
India Must Boost Self-Reliance As US Sets ‘New Terms Of Engagement’, Says Jaishankar
India
Haryana Student Stabbed To Death In UK’s Worcester; 5 Arrested, Then Released On Bail
Haryana Student Stabbed To Death In UK’s Worcester; 5 Arrested, Then Released On Bail
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Breaking: Car Catches Fire on NH-58 in UP; 4 Dead as Flames Spread to Four-Storey Building
Rajasthan Withdraws December 6 ‘Shaurya Diwas’ Order Hours After ABP Report; CM Intervenes
Breaking: UP BLO Dies by Suicide in Moradabad; Note Claims Pressure to Meet SIR Targets
Breaking: Ratlám Student Attempts Suicide After Alleged Pressure by School Staff; Critical in Hospital
Breaking: 70 Socket Bombs Seized in Murshidabad; Police Seal Area After Major Recovery

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Retracting The Reins: Why BJP's Chandigarh Overreach Met Swift Political Rejection
Opinion
Embed widget