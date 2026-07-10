India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsAutoKia Gears Up For Double Launch: Syros EV And Sorento Hybrid Coming Soon

Kia Gears Up For Double Launch: Syros EV And Sorento Hybrid Coming Soon

Kia is set to strengthen its India portfolio with two new models: the Syros EV and the Sorento Hybrid.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 02:33 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kia introduces Syros EV, featuring accessible battery options.
  • Sorento Hybrid, a premium 7-seater SUV with 261bhp.
  • These new models will bolster Kia's electrification strategy.

Kia will have two new additions to its range with the Syros EV and the Sorento Hybrid.

The Syros EV will be the electric version of the Syros ICE while it will most probably get two battery packs. The Syros EV most probably will get 42 and 49kwh battery packs and would be positioned below the Carens Clavis EV. It will be the most accessible EV in the Kia range.

We expect the range claimed to be near 400km. The Syros EV will have some design changes although minor over the current Syros. We expect some EV related detailing like different tyres, wheels and ev badges.

Also Read : Using E20 Petrol? Govt Says You May Get Less Mileage, But There’s A Catch

Sorento Hybrid to Lead Premium Push

The Sorento meanwhile would be a premium SUV positioned as a hybrid SUV with its hybrid powertrain as the main talking point. The Sorento globally is a popular SUV while in its segment it will be the first hybrid offering with a strong hybrid system.

The Sorento has a turbo petrol and a hybrid combination which in total would develop around 261bhp. The Sorento would be sold in India as a 7 seater too which is the segment norm.

Being the first hybrid for India from Kia, the Sorento will be coming with all of the usual premium features expected from a Kia.


Kia Gears Up For Double Launch: Syros EV And Sorento Hybrid Coming Soon

Focus on Electrification

These two new products will be key for Kia India and push its electrification strategy further. We expect the Syros EV to debut first in India.

Frequently Asked Questions

What new models is Kia adding to its range?

Kia will introduce two new models: the Syros EV and the Sorento Hybrid. These additions are key to Kia India's electrification strategy.

What battery options are expected for the Kia Syros EV?

The Syros EV is expected to offer two battery packs, 42 kWh and 49 kWh. It will be positioned as the most accessible EV in Kia's range.

What type of powertrain will the Kia Sorento Hybrid feature?

The Sorento Hybrid will feature a strong hybrid system combining a turbo petrol engine and a hybrid module. This powertrain is expected to develop around 261 bhp.

How will the Sorento Hybrid be positioned in the Indian market?

The Sorento Hybrid will be a premium SUV and Kia's first hybrid offering for India. It will be sold as a 7-seater, aligning with segment norms.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read More
Published at : 10 Jul 2026 02:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kia Kia Launch Syros EV Sorento Hybrid
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Auto
Kia Gears Up For Double Launch: Syros EV And Sorento Hybrid Coming Soon
Kia Gears Up For Double Launch: Syros EV And Sorento Hybrid Coming Soon
Auto
Using E20 Petrol? Govt Says You May Get Less Mileage, But There’s A Catch
E20 Petrol May Reduce Mileage By 3-5%, But Offers Better Performance, Says Govt
Auto
India-UK Trade Deal: Import Duty On UK Cars Cut, Here's What Changes From July 15
India's UK Trade Deal Kicks In: What Lower Import Duty Means For Car Buyers
Auto
Nissan Tekton First Look: A More Upmarket Take On The Renault Duster
Nissan Tekton First Look: A More Upmarket Take On The Renault Duster
Advertisement

Videos

Gurugram Crime: Four Gang Members Killed in Police Encounter After Extortion Firing
Security Alert: Maharashtra ATS Raids 150 Locations Over Alleged Links With Pakistan Gangster Network
Maharashtra Politics: Sharad Pawar-Eknath Shinde Meeting Sparks Alliance Speculations
Global Conflict: Trump Faces Iran Tensions as Regional Anger Raises Security Concerns
World Tension: US-Iran Crisis Deepens as Explosion Reports Fuel Fresh Middle East Concerns
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget