Kia will introduce two new models: the Syros EV and the Sorento Hybrid. These additions are key to Kia India's electrification strategy.
Kia Gears Up For Double Launch: Syros EV And Sorento Hybrid Coming Soon
Kia is set to strengthen its India portfolio with two new models: the Syros EV and the Sorento Hybrid.
- Kia introduces Syros EV, featuring accessible battery options.
- Sorento Hybrid, a premium 7-seater SUV with 261bhp.
- These new models will bolster Kia's electrification strategy.
Kia will have two new additions to its range with the Syros EV and the Sorento Hybrid.
The Syros EV will be the electric version of the Syros ICE while it will most probably get two battery packs. The Syros EV most probably will get 42 and 49kwh battery packs and would be positioned below the Carens Clavis EV. It will be the most accessible EV in the Kia range.
We expect the range claimed to be near 400km. The Syros EV will have some design changes although minor over the current Syros. We expect some EV related detailing like different tyres, wheels and ev badges.
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Sorento Hybrid to Lead Premium Push
The Sorento meanwhile would be a premium SUV positioned as a hybrid SUV with its hybrid powertrain as the main talking point. The Sorento globally is a popular SUV while in its segment it will be the first hybrid offering with a strong hybrid system.
The Sorento has a turbo petrol and a hybrid combination which in total would develop around 261bhp. The Sorento would be sold in India as a 7 seater too which is the segment norm.
Being the first hybrid for India from Kia, the Sorento will be coming with all of the usual premium features expected from a Kia.
Focus on Electrification
These two new products will be key for Kia India and push its electrification strategy further. We expect the Syros EV to debut first in India.
Frequently Asked Questions
What new models is Kia adding to its range?
What battery options are expected for the Kia Syros EV?
The Syros EV is expected to offer two battery packs, 42 kWh and 49 kWh. It will be positioned as the most accessible EV in Kia's range.
What type of powertrain will the Kia Sorento Hybrid feature?
The Sorento Hybrid will feature a strong hybrid system combining a turbo petrol engine and a hybrid module. This powertrain is expected to develop around 261 bhp.
How will the Sorento Hybrid be positioned in the Indian market?
The Sorento Hybrid will be a premium SUV and Kia's first hybrid offering for India. It will be sold as a 7-seater, aligning with segment norms.