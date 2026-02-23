Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
In Photos: Lamborghini Urus SE - The Electrified Super SUV India Loves

In Photos: Lamborghini Urus SE - The Electrified Super SUV India Loves

The Urus SE starts in near silence, proving this bright yellow Lamborghini now has an unexpectedly calm side.

By : ABP Live Business  | Updated at : 23 Feb 2026 05:17 PM (IST)
The Urus SE starts in near silence, proving this bright yellow Lamborghini now has an unexpectedly calm side.

With 800bhp and 950Nm on tap, this plug-in hybrid SUV delivers explosive speed without hesitation.

1/7
Up to 60km of pure electric range makes the Urus SE surprisingly practical for everyday city drives. (Somnath Chatterjee)
Up to 60km of pure electric range makes the Urus SE surprisingly practical for everyday city drives. (Somnath Chatterjee)
2/7
Switch to Corsa mode and the twin-turbo V8 roars to life with unmistakable Lamborghini drama. (Somnath Chatterjee)
Switch to Corsa mode and the twin-turbo V8 roars to life with unmistakable Lamborghini drama. (Somnath Chatterjee)
Published at : 23 Feb 2026 05:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
SUV Lamborghini Lamborghini Urus SE Lamborghini Urus Se Review

Photo Gallery

View More
