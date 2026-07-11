MG Hector Hawk EV To Have More Than 500 Km Range But Will Also Have A PHEV Version

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Positioned above Hector, launch expected around the festive season.

JSW MG is all set to unveil its big new launch for India and it will be called the Hector Hawk most probably. The Hector Hawk is the MG Starlight 560 in PHEV and EV form.

In EV form the SUV will be sold probably with a 56.7kWh battery with a single front electric motor. The range would be upwards of 500km as well.

PHEV Could Be the Biggest Talking Point

However, not just the EV as the PHEV variant would be more talked about considering how it will be the first of its kind for the segment.

The PHEV is a plug-in hybrid which means it can be charged but also uses a petrol engine. The engine in question is a 1.5l unit along with a 20.5kWh battery. Power here would be around 197bhp.





In electric mode it can go up to 100km which means all the inter-city driving would be done within the EV mode.

This will be the first plug-in hybrid and the advantage would be the fact that it is an EV in some aspects but also not just requiring charging as you need to fuel it as well.

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Launch Expected Around Festive Season

The Hector Hawk would be positioned above the Hector and would be its more premium car while it remains to be seen if both the EV and the PHEV would be launched together.





While the unveiling would be on the 16th, the launch would be later around the festive season. Stay tuned for more details on the MG Hector Hawk.