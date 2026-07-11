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English NewsAutoMG Hector Hawk EV To Have More Than 500 Km Range But Will Also Have A PHEV Version

MG Hector Hawk EV To Have More Than 500 Km Range But Will Also Have A PHEV Version

The upcoming MG Hector Hawk is expected to debut with both electric and plug-in hybrid powertrain options, bringing a more premium offering to MG's SUV line-up ahead of its anticipated festive season launch.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 11 Jul 2026 11:20 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Positioned above Hector, launch expected around the festive season.

JSW MG is all set to unveil its big new launch for India and it will be called the Hector Hawk most probably. The Hector Hawk is the MG Starlight 560 in PHEV and EV form.

In EV form the SUV will be sold probably with a 56.7kWh battery with a single front electric motor. The range would be upwards of 500km as well.

PHEV Could Be the Biggest Talking Point

However, not just the EV as the PHEV variant would be more talked about considering how it will be the first of its kind for the segment.

The PHEV is a plug-in hybrid which means it can be charged but also uses a petrol engine. The engine in question is a 1.5l unit along with a 20.5kWh battery. Power here would be around 197bhp.


MG Hector Hawk EV To Have More Than 500 Km Range But Will Also Have A PHEV Version

In electric mode it can go up to 100km which means all the inter-city driving would be done within the EV mode.

This will be the first plug-in hybrid and the advantage would be the fact that it is an EV in some aspects but also not just requiring charging as you need to fuel it as well.

ALSO READ: Nissan Tekton Vs Kia Seltos: Which SUV Offers More?

Launch Expected Around Festive Season

The Hector Hawk would be positioned above the Hector and would be its more premium car while it remains to be seen if both the EV and the PHEV would be launched together.


MG Hector Hawk EV To Have More Than 500 Km Range But Will Also Have A PHEV Version

While the unveiling would be on the 16th, the launch would be later around the festive season. Stay tuned for more details on the MG Hector Hawk.

Frequently Asked Questions

How will the Hector Hawk be positioned in the market?

The Hector Hawk is expected to be positioned as a more premium car, above the current Hector model. It remains to be seen if both EV and PHEV versions launch together.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 11 Jul 2026 11:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
MG Hector MG Hector Hawk EV
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