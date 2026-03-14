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HomeTrendingMan Converts LPG Cylinder Into Traditional Stove Amid Supply Concerns; 'Desi Jugaad' Goes Viral: WATCH

Man Converts LPG Cylinder Into Traditional Stove Amid Supply Concerns; 'Desi Jugaad' Goes Viral: WATCH

The clip shows the man cutting and modifying an empty cooking gas cylinder to create a makeshift “chulha”. It is being widely shared on platforms such as Reddit and Instagram.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 14 Mar 2026 02:36 PM (IST)

A video showing a man converting an old LPG cylinder into a traditional wood-fired stove (chulha) has gone viral on social media, triggering mixed reactions from viewers online.

The clip, widely shared on platforms such as Reddit and Instagram, shows the man cutting and modifying an empty cooking gas cylinder to create a makeshift “chulha”, a traditional stove commonly used in rural households.

Video Circulates Widely On Social Media

The video was posted on Instagram on an account 'scrolldose_24'. It was reposted on Reddit on 'r/incredible_indians', where it quickly gained attention. The post describes the act as a man turning an LPG cylinder into a “traditional chulha for cooking at home”.

The video is being described as a creative solution during a period of LPG supply concerns amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Mixed Reactions From Internet Users

The viral post prompted a wide range of reactions from users online. While some praised the idea as an example of improvisation and “desi jugaad”, others questioned the safety and legality of cutting open a gas cylinder. 

Several commenters also warned that modifying LPG cylinders can be risky if the container is not completely empty, as residual gas may pose an explosion hazard.

Others argued that a traditional stove could be made using simpler materials such as bricks, without altering a gas cylinder.

"Just use a induction stove or use bricks to make it," a user wrote. 

"Radiation cook top le leta, yaa fir induction ye sab karke kya faida hua. Yahi cylinder aaj nahi toh kal refill hojata kisi gareeb ke kaam ata (You should have bought a radiation cook top or induction. What is the use of doing all this? This cylinder could have been refilled and given to a poor person)," another user wrote.

Safety Concerns Raised

Experts and users online cautioned that LPG cylinders should be handled carefully because they may contain residual gas even after appearing empty. Improper cutting or welding could lead to accidents if flammable vapours remain inside the container.

"I am anticipating a lot of heavy metal fumes and or dust contaminating the food? It's always a good idea to not use things which are not intended to be used in certain ways, especially when it comes to food," a user commented.

Despite the concerns, the video continues to circulate widely on social media platforms, highlighting both the creativity and controversy often associated with viral DIY innovations. 

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About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Mar 2026 02:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
LPG Israel Iran Conflict West Asia Conflict Iran War LPG Crisis
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