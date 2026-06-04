'My Family Was Hindu': Old Video Of Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Users connect Asif to reported Somnath temple hostility remarks.

An old video of Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif is going viral on social media, triggering fresh debate online. In the clip, Asif appears to acknowledge that his forefathers were Hindus before converting to Islam and says such historical realities should not be denied. The video, originally recorded earlier, is now being widely shared by social media users, with many highlighting his remarks on ancestry and identity in the Indian subcontinent.

'We Were Hindus'

In the viral clip, Asif is heard saying that he and former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif come from families whose ancestors were Hindus before embracing Islam. He reportedly argues that people should recognise their historical roots rather than deny them.

"My ancestors were Hindus."



- Pak defense minister Khawaja Asifpic.twitter.com/BQUIO72nKD — Pakistan Untold (@pakistan_untold) May 25, 2026

The minister's remarks have drawn attention because they challenge claims often made by some sections that South Asian Muslims are primarily descended from Arabs.

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Somnath Remark

Social media users sharing the video have also referred to another reported statement attributed to Asif regarding the attack on the Somnath temple. According to posts circulating online, he allegedly said such events are celebrated by some because of hostility towards Hindus.

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