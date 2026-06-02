Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Critics claim speakers dismissed concerns about deception, coercion.

Defenders argue speakers challenged disputed theory, emphasized agency.

A clip from a February 2026 podcast featuring academic and former JNU professor Nivedita Menon and journalist Arfa Khanum Sherwani has gone viral on social media, reigniting debate over the contentious issue of “Love Jihad”. The discussion, which has resurfaced months after it was recorded, shows the two speaking about interfaith relationships and claims surrounding the alleged phenomenon. While the speakers questioned the narrative often associated with “Love Jihad”, critics online have accused them of dismissing concerns raised by those who believe some interfaith relationships involve deception, coercion or religious conversion.

What Was Said

In the viral excerpt, the conversation centres on why some women choose partners from outside their caste or religious community. During the discussion, Arfa Khanum repeatedly asks why some Hindu women appear to choose Muslim men as partners.

Responding to the question, professor Menon argues that supporters of the “Love Jihad” theory often frame the issue in a way that reflects insecurity among Hindu men. She suggests that such arguments imply Muslim men are more successful in attracting women, adding that those making such claims should question why Hindu men are unable to do the same.

The discussion then takes a lighter turn, with both speakers joking about Muslim men being perceived as particularly attractive.

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Social Media Reaction

The clip has triggered a strong reaction online, with many users criticising the remarks. Critics argue that the speakers appeared to dismiss concerns surrounding the alleged phenomenon of “Love Jihad” and reduced the issue to a matter of Hindu male insecurity.

Several users claimed the conversation brushed aside allegations that some interfaith relationships may involve deception, coercion or pressure to convert, focusing instead on questions of desirability and personal choice.

Others, however, defended the discussion, arguing that the speakers were challenging a controversial and disputed theory while emphasising the agency of women in choosing their partners.

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