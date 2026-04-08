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HomePhoto GalleryScienceNASA Shares Stunning Earth And Moon Images Captured By Artemis II Crew: See PICS

NASA Shares Stunning Earth And Moon Images Captured By Artemis II Crew: See PICS

NASA shares breathtaking images of Earth and the Moon captured by Artemis II crew, offering rare views of space during a historic flyby mission.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam  | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 08:35 AM (IST)
NASA shares breathtaking images of Earth and the Moon captured by Artemis II crew, offering rare views of space during a historic flyby mission.

NASA’s Artemis II Mission Captures Stunning Earth And Lunar Surface Views

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NASA shared stunning images of Earth and the Moon captured by the Artemis II crew during their lunar flyby, offering a rare visual treat from deep space. (Image Source: Instagram/ nasa)
NASA shared stunning images of Earth and the Moon captured by the Artemis II crew during their lunar flyby, offering a rare visual treat from deep space. (Image Source: Instagram/ nasa)
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The image showcases a rare 'Earthset' view, where Earth appears to descend from the Moon’s perspective, similar to a sunset on Earth. (Image Source: Instagram/ nasa)
The image showcases a rare 'Earthset' view, where Earth appears to descend from the Moon’s perspective, similar to a sunset on Earth. (Image Source: Instagram/ nasa)
Published at : 08 Apr 2026 08:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
NASA Artemis II Earth Moon Images Artemis II Crew Photos NASA Space Images Moon Flyby Mission Earth From Space

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