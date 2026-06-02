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HomeTrending'HO2' Instead Of H2O: Javed Akhtar Trolled On X Over Chemistry Slip-Up

'HO2' Instead Of H2O: Javed Akhtar Trolled On X Over Chemistry Slip-Up

Users flooded the replies with jokes, corrections, and sarcasm, turning the minor error into a full-blown meme cycle.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 02 Jun 2026 10:07 AM (IST)

A simple social media puzzle turned into a viral trolling moment after veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar responded with a chemistry slip that users were quick to notice -- and even quicker to meme.

The original post on X posed a riddle to users: “Think you’re smart? Spell it in 3. Most people get it wrong the first time.” The expected answer was straightforward: the chemical formula for water, H₂O.

What Did Javed Akhtar Reply?

But Akhtar’s reply -- written as “Ho2” instead of H2O -- immediately caught attention and triggered a wave of reactions across the platform.

Users flooded the replies with jokes, corrections, and sarcasm, turning the minor error into a full-blown meme cycle.

One user joked, “Hydrogen Dioxide - which scientists thought isn't possible - has been invented by you that's why they say; jahaan na jaaye ravi, wahaan jaaye kav.”

Another attempted a humorous interpretation of intent, writing, “I just think he was trying to sing - H02 se chhu lo tum, mera geet amar kardo.”

Not all reactions were playful though, with one blunt comment reading, “Uncle kuch to Sharam karo.” And another user simply corrected the basics: “uncle 2 is number. not a letter.”

The exchange quickly snowballed as users continued dissecting the typo, with many pointing out how a simple notation error turned into viral content in minutes.

While some defended the lyricist as having made an innocent mistake in a fast-moving platform environment, others treated it as classic internet fodder, where even small slips from public figures become meme material within hours.

Before You Go

Women's Day Special: Male Colleagues Share Their 'Mann Ki Baat' for Female Teammates in the Newsroom

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Jun 2026 09:43 AM (IST)
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