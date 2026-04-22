Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Jyoti Saxena's Instagram account was hacked, allegedly.

Leaked chats showed demands for money for video calls.

Saxena denies involvement, citing account misuse and hacking.

Legal action initiated against individuals misusing her account.

Actress Jyoti Saxena has suddenly found herself at the centre of a controversy after her alleged private Instagram chats went viral on social media. The now-viral screenshots appeared to show the actress asking for money in exchange for a scandalous video call.

As the debate intensified, Saxena deleted her Instagram account and later issued a public statement denying any involvement.

Screenshots Of Instagram Chats Go Viral

According to the screenshots, the person who hacked her Instagram allegedly quoted Rs 20,000 for the call before reducing the amount to Rs 8,000 after learning the other person was a student.

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The claims quickly gained traction across platforms, with many users questioning whether the chats were genuine and who was actually operating the account.

Jyoti Saxena Claims Account Was Misused

After her Instagram account disappeared, Saxena shared a statement on Facebook addressing the controversy. She strongly denied sending any such messages and claimed her account had been compromised for the past two months.

The statement read, "LEGAL NOTICE. It has come to our attention that an unidentified individual has gained unauthorised access to my Instagram account for the last 2 months and is actively misusing my identity, images, and personal brand to spread false and defamatory information. Be advised that this act constitutes a serious offence under cyber laws, including identity theft, impersonation, and defamation."

She further urged people to avoid engaging with or responding to such messages from her instagram.

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"Our legal team has already initiated strict action against the individuals involved. Any person found engaging, encouraging, or spreading such false communication will also be held accountable. We request media personnel, collaborators, and the general public to refrain from engaging with or responding to any communication from the account until it is fully secured. This matter is being treated with utmost seriousness," it added.

‘I Am The Victim Here’

Alongside the legal notice, the actress also issued a fresh public statement on Wednesday through her Facebook account, reiterating that she was the one affected by the alleged misuse of her social media profile.

The statement read, "Recently, my Instagram account was compromised by unauthorised individuals. I never deleted it. Due to this unauthorised activity, Instagram suspended the account. The moment I came to know that my Instagram account has been compromised/hacked/being misused, I immediately informed the Cyber Cell, Mumbai Police. The attached video confirms that the account still exists, though suspended".

The public statement further stated, "This statement is being issued to protect my reputation, place the facts on record, and make it clear that I will not be silenced, shamed or intimidated by cyber abuse, defamation or extortionary tactics."

Who Is Jyoti Saxena?

Jyoti Saxena is an actress who shot to fame for her performance in the 2018 short film Laachhi.

While she has maintained an active presence online and connected with followers through social media, the current controversy has brought unexpected attention to her name.