Trump Rules Out Sanctions Relief, Unfreezing Iranian Assets As Part Of Any Deal

US President Donald Trump has said any future agreement with Iran will not immediately unfreeze Tehran's overseas assets, a key demand of the Iranian government during ongoing negotiations. The remarks come as Washington and Tehran appear to be edging closer to a deal, with Trump claiming the two sides are "very close" to an agreement. Iran has long sought access to more than $100 billion in assets frozen abroad, making the issue one of the most significant sticking points in talks aimed at easing tensions and preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Speaking in an interview with NBC News' Meet the Press, Trump said Washington would either destroy the uranium on-site or remove it from Iran before eliminating it.

Trump added that he intends to keep US troops in the Middle East until the mission is complete and said he does not believe American forces in the region are currently in danger.

He also described Iran's current leadership as "very smart" and "more rational" than its predecessors, while indicating that Lebanon's inclusion is not a requirement for any short-term agreement with Tehran.