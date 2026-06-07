INDIA Bloc Meet To Bring Together 23 Parties; DMK To Skip, All Eyes On Mamata

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom INDIA Bloc meets Monday to strategize 2029 elections.

23 parties attend; DMK and AAP not participating.

Mamata Banerjee met Kejriwal; Jairam Ramesh criticized government policies.

A crucial meeting of the INDIA Bloc is set to take place on Monday at the Constitution Club in New Delhi to deliberate on the current political situation in the country and formulate a strategy for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting is expected to focus on strengthening opposition unity and evolving a common approach against the Narendra Modi-led central government.

Leaders Who Will Attend Meeting

Senior leaders from 23 political parties are expected to attend the gathering, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Supriya Sule.

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However, DMK, led by M.K. Stalin and previously part of the INDIA alliance, will not participate in the meeting. According to sources, the party has decided not to attend and has kept itself away from this particular gathering.

Congress general secretary and MP Jairam Ramesh said that 23 political parties have confirmed their participation in the INDIA alliance meeting. He added that while some parties are unable to attend due to their own reasons, they continue to oppose the policies and functioning of the Modi government.

Mamata Banerjee Meets Kejriwal

Mamata Banerjee, who recently lost the West Bengal election, seems to be using Congress or INDIA Bloc to again get back her throne. As she arrived in Delhi, Mamata met AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

"Our Hon'ble Chairperson Smt @MamataOfficial along with our Hon'ble National General Secretary Shri @abhishekaitc met with Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji today, in Delhi. Following a warm interaction, they held an extensive discussion on the road ahead. When the people of India unite, no force on earth can stop their march towards justice, dignity and a better future in 2029," TMC posted on X.

It is pertinent to mention that AAP is not participating in the meeting. Earlier today AAP leader Sanjay Singh said that the party is no longer a member of INDIA bloc. "Aam Aadmi Party is not a member of the INDIA alliance, so it is not good if we comment on their meeting. They will tell you what kind of strategies they are going to make for the future."

Jairam Ramesh Targets Centre

Ramesh accused the central government of pursuing policies that affect the voting rights of millions of people and alleged that the Constitution is under continuous attack. He also claimed that investigative agencies are being used to target opposition leaders.

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He further alleged that rising inflation, unemployment and economic challenges have increased the difficulties faced by ordinary citizens, harmed livelihoods, strained household budgets and weakened the investment climate.

Ramesh also criticized the government's foreign policy, claiming it is not aligned with national interests and has adversely affected the investment environment. He said that, like India itself, the INDIA alliance remains united despite its diversity.