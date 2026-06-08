A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the southern Philippines. It was centered southwest of General Santos City in the southern Mindanao region on Monday morning.
4 Dead, 200 Injured As 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Philippines, Sets Off Tsunami
A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the southern Philippines on Monday, killing at least four people, injuring more than 200 others and triggering tsunami waves that reached nearby coastlines.
- Powerful 7.8 magnitude quake killed four, injured 200, damaging Philippines.
- Buildings, infrastructure damaged; tsunami warnings prompted coastal evacuations.
- Strong aftershocks continue; authorities assess damage, monitor situation.
At least four people were killed and more than 200 injured after a powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the southern Philippines on Monday morning, damaging buildings, disrupting transport infrastructure and triggering tsunami waves along nearby coastlines.
The offshore earthquake, the strongest to hit the Philippines this year, struck at 7:37 a.m. local time and was centred southwest of General Santos City in the southern Mindanao region, Associated Press reported.
Authorities in the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia issued tsunami warnings following the earthquake, while President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged residents in vulnerable coastal areas to move to higher ground.
Casualties And Structural Damage Reported
According to the report, three people died and around 130 others were injured in General Santos City, according to regional disaster management officials. Another death was reported in Davao Oriental province, bringing the confirmed toll to four.
Officials said several structures suffered damage, including partial collapses of small buildings and significant cracks in key infrastructure, including an important access bridge in General Santos.
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Emergency authorities said there were no immediate reports of people trapped beneath damaged structures.
The earthquake also forced the temporary closure of General Santos International Airport, leading to the cancellation of 17 domestic flights.
In neighbouring provinces, more than 100 students reportedly suffered bruises or fainted during panic-driven evacuations from schools.
Local media also reported partial damage to commercial buildings, with debris falling onto streets and vehicles below.
Tsunami Waves Strike Coastline
The earthquake generated tsunami waves measuring approximately one metre in parts of the southern Philippines.
Monitoring stations recorded waves in the provinces of Sultan Kudarat and Sarangani, while smaller sea-level fluctuations were observed elsewhere.
"Please heed the tsunami warning. Move to higher ground now. Do not wait. Your life is more important than anything left behind," President Marcos said.
Malaysia issued tsunami alerts for coastal areas of Sabah state, while Indonesia recorded a tsunami wave of around 83 centimetres off Sulawesi Island.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center later said the primary tsunami threat had largely subsided but cautioned that unusual sea-level changes could continue for several more hours.
Aftershocks Continue
Seismologists said the earthquake was linked to movement along the Cotabato Trench beneath the seabed.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported the quake occurred at a relatively shallow depth, increasing its impact on nearby communities.
Several aftershocks followed the main tremor, including some measuring as high as 6.5 in magnitude.
The Philippines lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a highly active seismic zone that frequently experiences earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.
The country is among the world's most disaster-prone nations and is also regularly affected by tropical storms and typhoons throughout the year.
Government disaster-response agencies remain on alert as damage assessments continue and authorities monitor the possibility of additional aftershocks.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was the magnitude and location of the recent earthquake?
How many casualties were reported from the earthquake?
At least four people were killed and more than 200 injured. Three deaths and around 130 injuries occurred in General Santos City, with one additional death in Davao Oriental.
Did the earthquake cause a tsunami?
Yes, the earthquake generated tsunami waves measuring approximately one meter in parts of the southern Philippines. Tsunami warnings were issued for the Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia.
What kind of damage did the earthquake cause?
Buildings were damaged, and transport infrastructure was disrupted. This included partial collapses, significant cracks in an access bridge, and the temporary closure of General Santos International Airport.