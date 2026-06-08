INDIA Bloc Leaders To Meet In Delhi Shortly. What Is On Agenda?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom INDIA bloc leaders met in New Delhi for strategy.

They discussed organizational structure, coordination, and future campaigns.

DMK, AAP were absent; TVK inclusion was considered.

The meeting aimed to demonstrate unity despite internal disagreements.

INDIA Bloc Meeting: Leaders of more than 20 opposition parties are set to gather in New Delhi today for a crucial meeting of the INDIA bloc, as the alliance looks to chart its future course and strengthen coordination against the BJP-led NDA government.

Scheduled to take place at the Constitution Club, the meeting is expected to focus on the Opposition's political roadmap following recent Assembly election results that have significantly altered the balance of power within the alliance.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Reveals She Has Clashes With Her Social Media Team Over ‘Apologetic’ Posts

Apart from discussing a joint strategy to challenge the BJP, leaders are likely to deliberate on the bloc's organisational structure, coordination mechanisms and plans for future political campaigns. The meeting also comes at a time when internal differences and shifting alliances have raised questions about the Opposition grouping's cohesion.

Who Will Attend INDIA Bloc Meet?

Senior leaders expected to participate include Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav and Uddhav Thackeray, along with representatives from Left parties and several regional outfits.

The gathering follows electoral setbacks suffered by some of the alliance's major regional constituents, prompting discussions on leadership, coordination and the Opposition's messaging ahead of upcoming political battles.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said 23 parties had confirmed their participation, describing the INDIA alliance as united despite ideological and regional diversity. He added that some parties unable to attend had nevertheless conveyed their opposition to the policies of the Narendra Modi government.

Also Read: Jaipur's Noorani Mosque Demolished, Internet Suspended Across City

Notably, the DMK is expected to stay away from the meeting amid tensions with Congress after the latter's recent political realignment in Tamil Nadu. The Aam Aadmi Party has also distanced itself from the bloc. At the same time, discussions are likely over the possible inclusion of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay.

With questions being raised over the alliance's future direction, Monday's meeting is expected to serve as both a strategy session against the BJP and an attempt to demonstrate Opposition unity despite recent political setbacks and internal disagreements.