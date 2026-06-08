Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran launched missiles at Israel, triggering sirens and interceptions.

Israel retaliated hours later, striking Iranian military targets.

This followed Israeli strikes in Beirut, escalating regional tensions.

The attacks threaten April's ceasefire, risking broader Mideast conflict.

Israel launched retaliatory airstrikes on military targets in Iran on Monday after Tehran fired missiles toward Israeli territory in what Israeli authorities described as the first direct Iranian missile attack since the ceasefire that took effect in April.

The latest exchange has raised concerns about a renewed escalation in the Middle East, with both sides trading threats and military action despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to preserve the fragile truce.

Iran Fires Missiles At Israel

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said air raid sirens were activated across several parts of the country after missiles were launched from Iran.

"Sirens were sounded in several areas across the country following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. The IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," the military said in a statement.

According to Israeli authorities, air defence systems intercepted two incoming missiles. The military later warned that additional missile barrages could follow.

The Israeli Air Force said emergency alerts were sent to residents in affected areas, urging them to move to protected shelters and follow instructions issued by the Home Front Command.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened security consultations after the strikes, according to CNN.

No casualties or significant damage were immediately reported following the missile attack.

Israeli Military Responds

Hours after the missile launch, Israel announced retaliatory strikes against what it described as military targets belonging to the Iranian regime.

"A short while ago, the Israeli Air Force struck military targets belonging to the Iranian terror regime in western and central Iran," the IDF said in a statement.

Israeli officials did not immediately provide details on casualties or identify the specific targets hit.

However, Iranian state television reported explosions in several locations, including Tehran, Tabriz and Isfahan. Additional blasts were also reported near the city of Karaj.

In response to the developing situation, Iran suspended all incoming flights to Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport until further notice, BBC reported, citing local media reports.

Tensions Escalated After Beirut Strike

The latest confrontation comes a day after Israel carried out strikes on what it described as Hezbollah terrorist headquarters in Beirut's Dahieh district.

The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the operation was conducted under the direction of Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz in response to Hezbollah rocket fire into Israeli territory.

Iran reacted strongly to the strike. Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for the Iranian parliament's national security commission, warned that Tehran would respond forcefully.

"We will deliver a decisive and painful response to the Zionist regime's attack on Dahiyeh. These rabid dogs must be disciplined and put back in their place. Look at the sky over the occupied lands tonight," he wrote on X.

Ceasefire Under Fresh Strain

The missile exchange marks the first direct Iranian attack on Israel since the ceasefire brokered on April 8 following weeks of regional hostilities.

The renewed confrontation threatens to undermine diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing a broader regional conflict, as tensions continue to span multiple fronts involving Iran, Israel, Hezbollah and other regional actors.

Separately, Israeli emergency responders reported that at least one person was killed and several others were injured in a shooting incident in central Israel that police are investigating as a suspected terror attack.

With both Israel and Iran signalling readiness for further action, regional and international observers are closely monitoring developments amid fears of a wider escalation.