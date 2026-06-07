World Poha Day 2026: Why Nagpur’s 3,000 Kg Tarri Poha Celebration Went Viral | WATCH

On World Poha Day (June 7), celebrity chef Vishnu Manohar prepared an enormous 3,000 kilograms of Tarri Poha in Nagpur. The event aimed to celebrate the dish and introduce Nagpur's signature poha to a wider audience.
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Celebrity chef Vishnu Manohar marked World Poha Day by preparing a massive 3,000 kilograms of Nagpur’s iconic Tarri Poha. The grand event aimed to spotlight the city’s beloved breakfast dish.
- Chef Vishnu Manohar cooked 3,000 kg Tarri Poha in Nagpur.
- Event aimed to highlight Nagpur's Tarri Poha publicly.
- Seventy-five volunteers facilitated the large-scale cooking and distribution.
Poha lovers in Nagpur had a breakfast to remember this World Poha Day. On June 7, celebrity chef Vishnu Manohar prepared an enormous 3,000 kilograms of Tarri Poha in the city, turning a beloved local breakfast into a headline-making celebration. The large-scale effort was organised not only to mark the occasion but also to introduce Nagpur’s signature poha to a wider audience. Known for its spicy tarri gravy and comforting flavour, the dish drew hundreds of food enthusiasts who gathered to witness the massive cooking event and enjoy the city’s iconic speciality.
World Poha Day celebration
For chef Vishnu Manohar, the event was about much more than simply cooking in large quantities. Speaking during the celebration, he shared that the idea behind preparing 3,000 kilograms of Tarri Poha was to bring national and global attention to Nagpur’s culinary identity. According to him, Tarri Poha deserves recognition beyond being labelled as a simple breakfast dish. He believes the flavours, preparation style and cultural connection behind it make it unique enough to stand proudly among India’s iconic foods.
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Nagpur’s Famous Tarri Poha
Unlike standard poha, Nagpur’s Tarri Poha comes topped with a spicy chickpea-based gravy called “tarri”, which gives the dish its distinctive flavour and texture. It is often served hot with crunchy toppings and a side of spice that loyal fans swear by. The breakfast favourite has long been a point of pride for locals and often sparks debate with food lovers from Indore, another city famous for its poha culture.
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Community Effort Behind The Event
Cooking 3,000 kilograms of poha required detailed planning and teamwork. Around 70 to 75 volunteers participated in the event, helping manage logistics and food distribution as visitors gathered to be part of the celebration. The event took place at Vishnu Ji Ki Rasoi between 6:30 am and 10:30 am, where guests got an opportunity to taste the famous dish while witnessing a record attempt moment.
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Chef’s Personal Favourite Poha
Interestingly, despite promoting Tarri Poha on a grand scale, Vishnu Manohar admitted that Kanda Poha remains his personal favourite. He also shared that he enjoys poha with peanuts and appreciates both homemade and roadside versions equally. When asked about the real secret behind his much-loved poha, the chef offered a simple answer: affection. According to him, the warmth and care that go into preparing food make all the difference.
Nagpur’s World Poha Day celebration proved one thing clearly: for many people, poha is far more than breakfast. It is tradition, identity and comfort served on a plate.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What special event took place on World Poha Day in Nagpur?
What makes Nagpur's Tarri Poha distinctive?
Nagpur's Tarri Poha is unique because it's topped with a spicy chickpea-based gravy called 'tarri,' which gives it a distinctive flavor and texture. It is often served hot with crunchy toppings.
What was the purpose of preparing such a large amount of Tarri Poha?
The large-scale preparation aimed to bring national and global attention to Nagpur's culinary identity. Chef Manohar believes Tarri Poha deserves recognition beyond being a simple breakfast dish.
What is Chef Vishnu Manohar's personal favorite type of poha?
Despite promoting Tarri Poha, Chef Vishnu Manohar admitted that Kanda Poha is his personal favorite. He also enjoys poha with peanuts and values affection in its preparation.