After King, Shah Rukh Khan And Atlee To Reunite For Jawan 2: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jawan 2 sequel reportedly in development post-King film.

Director Atlee likely to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan.

Jawan 2 script finalized; filming starts after King.

South Indian actor may play antagonist in sequel.

Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster Jawan, which was released after his comeback film Pathaan following a four-year break, proved to be one of the biggest turning points in his career resurgence. Now, reports suggest that the action entertainer may soon expand into a sequel, with director Atlee Kumar expected to collaborate with the superstar once again.

Jawan To Get A Sequel

According to a source-based report by India Today, Jawan 2 is likely to go on floors after Shah Rukh Khan completes filming for his upcoming movie King. The project is particularly special for the actor as it will also mark the big-screen debut of his daughter, Suhana Khan.

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“A script and idea for Jawan 2 had been in the works for a while. A few weeks ago, the script was finalised. SRK will begin work on the film after completing King,” the outlet quoted the source as saying.

The first instalment, released in September 2023 and currently streaming on Netflix, featured Vijay Sethupathi as the primary antagonist. For the sequel too, the makers are reportedly considering bringing in a major star from the South Indian film industry to play the villain.

“The team is planning to rope in an A-list South Indian actor for the antagonist’s role,” the source added.

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The film marked Atlee’s debut in Bollywood as a director. Jawan starred Shah Rukh Khan in a double role along with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover. The film also saw Deepika Padukone in an extended cameo.

Jawan received two awards at the 71st National Film Awards. One went to SRK for Best Actor in a Leading Role and the other went to Shilpa Rao for the Best Female Playback Singer for “Chaleya”. It is Shah Rukh Khan’s first National Award in a career spanning more than three decades.

About King

Shah Rukh Khan is shooting for King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The action film features a star-studded cast including Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, and Suhana Khan, along with Saurabh Shukla, Raghav Juyal, and Jaideep Ahlawat in supporting roles.

The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 24, just a day before Christmas.

King is special for Shah Rukh Khan, so much so that he reportedly turned down a cameo role in Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Jailer 2. He is said to have declined the role to maintain the exclusivity of his look. The actor was recently spotted in a salt-and-pepper look during the KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 match at Eden Gardens.