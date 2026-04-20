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HomeTrending‘Bhot Cute Ho App,’ Rapido Driver’s Creepy WhatsApp Message To Ghaziabad Woman Goes Viral; Company Responds

‘Bhot Cute Ho App,’ Rapido Driver’s Creepy WhatsApp Message To Ghaziabad Woman Goes Viral; Company Responds

A Rapido driver allegedly sent WhatsApp messages to a woman after dropping her off, complimenting her and asking if she could meet him the next day at 4 pm.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 08:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ghaziabad woman shared Rapido driver's inappropriate messages online.
  • Driver sent compliments and asked if she lived alone.
  • He also requested a meeting the following day.
  • Rapido apologized and promised to investigate the incident.

A Rapido driver’s inappropriate messages to a woman from Ghaziabad have gone viral after she shared screenshots of the WhatsApp conversation on Instagram. The woman, identified as Anushka, posted the messages in the form of an Instagram Reel, raising concerns about the safety of cab and bike taxi services. In the chat, the driver allegedly complimented her and even asked if she could meet him the next day at 4 pm. The video has since clocked over 14.7 million views and continues to gain traction on social media.

Rapido Driver’s Creepy WhatsApp Message

The now-viral video opens to show the woman riding pillion on a bike. A caption on the video reads, “Rapido bike book kar leti hu kya hi ho jayega? [I thought I’d just book a Rapido bike- what could possibly happen?]” Moments later, the video transitions to another caption that reads, “Ho gaya [And then it happened],” before displaying screenshots of WhatsApp messages allegedly sent by the Rapido driver.

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According to the screenshots, the driver initiated the conversation with a simple “Hi.” When the woman asked who it was, he replied, “Pehchana nahi? Abhi to drop krke aya hu. [Didn’t recognise me? I just dropped you off.]” She then asked if he was the Rapido rider.

The driver confirmed and continued the conversation with comments about her appearance, allegedly writing that she looked “very cute” and that she looked good in traditional attire. 

“Jii. Waise bht cute ho app. Traditional me achi lag rhi thi kya aage hai apki.”

Surprised by the messages, the woman responded with, “Huh???????”

The rider didn’t stop here. He said, “Are don’t worry esa wesa nahi hu mai. Ap akeli rehti hai kya? [Hey, don’t worry, I’m not that kind of person. Do you live alone?]”

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Despite her reaction, the driver reportedly continued messaging and asked whether she lived alone. The woman then firmly told him to mind his own business.

Before she blocked his number, the driver allegedly sent another message asking if they could meet the following day around 4 pm, provided she had no problem with it.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anushka_Official☀️ (@aanu_shka3)

Rapido Responds To Viral Video

After her video went viral, Rapido apologised for what it described as the “captain’s unethical behaviour”.

“Hi, we sincerely apologise for the captain’s unethical behaviour. This is completely unacceptable and does not reflect the service standards we aim to provide,” the company wrote in its response.

Rapido also requested the woman to share further details through direct messages so the company could investigate the matter on priority and take strict action if necessary.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened involving a Rapido driver and a woman in Ghaziabad?

A Rapido driver sent inappropriate messages to a woman after dropping her off. Screenshots of the WhatsApp conversation were shared online, sparking concerns about safety.

What did the Rapido driver allegedly say in the messages?

The driver allegedly complimented the woman's appearance, asked if she lived alone, and inquired about meeting her the next day.

How did the woman react to the driver's messages?

The woman expressed surprise and confusion through her replies. She eventually blocked the driver's number and shared the conversation publicly.

What was Rapido's response to the incident?

Rapido apologized for the driver's behavior, calling it unacceptable. They requested the woman to share details for an investigation and promised strict action.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Apr 2026 08:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Trending News Rapido Ghaziabad
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