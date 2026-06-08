Indian equity markets witnessed a sharply negative opening on Monday as escalating tensions in West Asia rattled global sentiment and triggered a sell-off across major international markets.

The BSE Sensex crashed more than 800 points and tested 73,400 , while the NSE Nifty50 opened near 23,100, tanking a little over 250 points, around 9:15 AM.

GIFT Nifty Signals Gap-Down Opening

Early indicators pointed to a challenging start for Dalal Street. The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 23,179, down nearly 273 points, reflecting risk-off sentiment among investors following a broad sell-off in global equities.

Market participants are expected to remain cautious as geopolitical uncertainty, crude oil movements and key macroeconomic data releases dominate sentiment this week.

At around 9:01 AM, the Sensex was trading at 73,755.82, down 487.52 points or 0.66 per cent, while the Nifty slipped 257.95 points, or 1.10 per cent, to 23,108.75 in the pre-open session.

The weak start comes amid renewed geopolitical concerns after fresh hostilities between Iran and Israel dented hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough and reignited fears over energy supplies from the region.

Iran-Israel Escalation Revives Global Risk Aversion

Investor confidence took a hit after reports indicated that Iran launched missile strikes against Israel, raising doubts over the prospects of a near-term resolution to the broader conflict in West Asia.

The latest developments have also cast uncertainty over the status of ceasefire and diplomatic efforts involving the United States and Iran. With tensions showing signs of intensifying once again, markets are increasingly concerned about the potential impact on global trade routes and energy supplies.

Also Read : 8th Pay Commission: Demand For 70% Pension At 65, 100% Of Last Salary After 90

Asian Markets Tumble Amid Global Sell-Off

Equity markets across Asia opened deep in the red as investors reacted to the worsening geopolitical backdrop.

South Korea's Kospi plunged around 9 per cent, emerging as the biggest loser in the region. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell more than 4 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index declined around 1.5 per cent.

The widespread weakness follows a sharp correction in US equities at the end of last week, highlighting growing concerns over global growth and investor risk appetite.

Wall Street Ends Lower As Tech Stocks Slide

US markets witnessed a steep sell-off on Friday, led by heavy losses in technology stocks.

The Nasdaq Composite slumped 4.18 per cent, marking its sharpest single-day decline in over a year. The S&P 500 fell 2.64 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.35 per cent.

Analysts believe the weakness in US technology stocks could spill over into Indian markets given the significant weight of IT companies in benchmark indices.

Crude Oil Jumps As Supply Concerns Return

Oil prices moved higher after the latest escalation in West Asia renewed concerns over supply disruptions.

Brent crude futures rose more than 3 per cent to around $96 per barrel, as traders assessed the possibility of prolonged geopolitical instability in the region.

Higher crude prices remain a key concern for India, given their potential impact on inflation, the rupee and corporate margins.

Also Read : You Have 15 Days To Change Your Mind About An Insurance Policy

Inflation Data, Global Macros To Guide Markets

Apart from geopolitical developments, investors will closely monitor several important economic releases this week.

Domestically, May inflation data and foreign exchange reserves figures, scheduled for release on June 12, will be key indicators of economic health.

Globally, attention will be on US consumer inflation data, which could shape expectations around the Federal Reserve's policy path and influence risk sentiment worldwide.

China's economic data releases are also expected to provide cues on the strength of global demand and growth.

RBI Policy Support Offers Some Cushion

Despite the challenging external environment, analysts note that certain domestic factors may help limit downside pressure.

India's resilient GDP growth, recent support for the rupee following the RBI's monetary policy decision, and relatively stable domestic economic indicators continue to provide a degree of support to market sentiment.

However, near-term direction is likely to remain heavily influenced by developments in West Asia and their impact on global financial markets.