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HomeEntertainmentRyan Gosling’s 'Project Hail Mary' LEGO Figure Reaches Space, Sets Guinness World Record

Ryan Gosling’s 'Project Hail Mary' LEGO Figure Reaches Space, Sets Guinness World Record

A Project Hail Mary LEGO minifigure inspired by Ryan Gosling soared to the edge of space and returned safely, setting a new Guinness World Record.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 22 Apr 2026 11:07 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • LEGO astronaut launched nearly 35km above UK.
  • Minifigure reached edge of space for hours.
  • Record achieved for highest LEGO set retrieval.
  • Film also holds record for IMAX trailer launch.

A tiny LEGO astronaut inspired by Ryan Gosling's sci-fi film Project Hail Mary has now travelled to the edge to space, and returned with a Guinness World Record to its name.

The remarkable stunt saw the miniature character launched high above the UK.

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LEGO Minifigure Sent Nearly 35km Above Earth

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sony Pictures UK (@sonypicturesuk)

Last month, a LEGO minifigure based on Ryan Gosling’s character from Project Hail Mary was sent skyward aboard a balloon-powered platform. Joined by the film’s spaceship model and alien companion Rocky, the set climbed to an astonishing 114,790 ft (34,988 m) above Gwynedd County, UK, on 20 March.

That journey covered almost 22 miles vertically, placing the toy at the edge of space.

Eight Hours Above The Planet

For more than eight hours, the minifigure drifted in the upper atmosphere, spinning against the darkness while cameras captured views of Earth’s blue curve and cloud-covered surface below.

It later descended safely and was recovered on the ground, officially becoming the highest altitude launch and retrieval of a LEGO set in Guinness World Records history.

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Second World Record For The Film

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sony Pictures UK (@sonypicturesuk)

This is not the only record linked to the film. The teams behind Project Hail Mary and Sent Into Space also recently secured another Guinness World Records title for the highest altitude IMAX film trailer.

A custom IMAX display unit was launched to 101,896 ft (31,058 m), where it played the movie trailer high above Earth.

What Is Project Hail Mary About?

In the film, science teacher Ryland Grace, played by Ryan Gosling, wakes aboard a spacecraft far from Earth with no memory of who he is. As his memories slowly return, he realises he must solve a deadly mystery threatening the sun and life on Earth.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What special achievement did a LEGO astronaut recently accomplish?

A LEGO astronaut, inspired by Ryan Gosling's film, was sent to the edge of space and achieved a Guinness World Record for the highest altitude launch and retrieval of a LEGO set.

How high did the LEGO minifigure travel?

The LEGO minifigure climbed to an astonishing 114,790 ft (34,988 m) above Gwynedd County, UK, reaching the edge of space.

How long was the LEGO minifigure in the upper atmosphere?

The minifigure drifted in the upper atmosphere for more than eight hours, capturing views of Earth.

Are there any other world records associated with Project Hail Mary?

Yes, there is another Guinness World Record for the highest altitude IMAX film trailer, achieved by playing the movie trailer from a custom IMAX display unit launched to 101,896 ft.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Apr 2026 11:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Guinness World Records Trending News Ryan Gosling ENtertainment News Lego Project Hail Mary
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