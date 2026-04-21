Kumbh Mela Girl Monalisa Bhosle Pregnant, Husband Farman Khan Informs Police: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viral 'Kumbh Mela girl' Monalisa Bhosle married actor Farman Khan.

Family alleged Bhosle was a minor, leading to a POCSO case.

Khan claims Bhosle is pregnant, unable to attend police questioning.

NCST probe confirms Bhosle was a minor at the time of marriage.

Viral Kumbh Mela girl Monalisa Bhosle tied the knot with actor Farman Khan at a temple in Kerala. Their wedding took place in the presence of local leaders and police officials. Monalisa had earlier claimed that her family wanted her to marry her cousin, whom she considers a brother. She also alleged that she had been pushed to the brink emotionally and credited Farman for supporting her during that difficult time. The couple has been in the public eye for quite some time for two major reasons - their interfaith marriage and the controversy surrounding Monalisa’s age.

Several people on social media alleged that Monalisa might be a victim of “love jihad”. Her family reportedly claimed that she is a minor and that Farman lured her into marrying him. Following these claims, a POCSO case was registered against Farman Khan after the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) concluded that Monalisa was a minor at the time of the marriage.

Monalisa Bhosle Is Pregnant

Amid the ongoing investigation, Monalisa was expected to appear before the police to record her statement. However, according to a News18 report, Farman Khan has now informed the authorities that Monalisa is pregnant and therefore unable to travel or appear for questioning.

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Sources cited in the report said police are currently verifying the pregnancy claim and may seek medical confirmation before proceeding further with the investigation.

Monalisa Bhosle’s Family Files Complaint

Monalisa’s family, who belong to a Scheduled Tribe community, had reportedly lodged a complaint with the DSP of Mandleshwar in Madhya Pradesh. Following the complaint, authorities asked both Monalisa and Farman to appear before them for questioning. The Kerala High Court granted interim relief to the couple and stayed Farman Khan’s arrest until May 20.

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On March 11, Monalisa had also approached the Thampanoor police station in Thiruvananthapuram and alleged that her father was forcing her to return home and marry someone else. She clearly stated that she wanted to continue living with Farman Khan.

Monalisa Bhosle Is A Minor

According to findings by the NCST, Monalisa Bhosle - who belongs to the Pardi tribal community - was a minor when the marriage took place.

During the investigation, officials discovered discrepancies in her birth certificate issued by the Maheshwar Municipal Council. Medical records from a government hospital in Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh, reportedly confirmed that Monalisa was born on December 30, 2009, at 5:50 PM.

Based on these records, she was approximately 16 years, 2 months and 12 days old at the time of her marriage.

The investigation team also directed the local administration to cancel the previously issued birth certificate that had incorrectly listed her birth date as January 1, 2008.