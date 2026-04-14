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HomeTrendingViral Video Shows Humanoid Robot Chasing Wild Boars In Poland - WATCH

Viral Video Shows Humanoid Robot Chasing Wild Boars In Poland - WATCH

A bizarre video of a humanoid robot chasing wild boars in Warsaw has gone viral, leaving social media users amused, confused and questioning its reality.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 10:51 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Humanoid robot chases wild boars in a parking lot.
  • Robot, named Edward Warchocki, shows frustration as boars escape.
  • Clip highlights Warsaw's ongoing issue with a large boar population.
  • Internet users react with humor and questions about authenticity.

The internet thrives on the unexpected, but this latest viral clip might just top the list. A umanoid robot chasing a group of wild boars through a quiet parking lot has left viewers doing a double take, is it real, or just another surreal moment engineered for clicks?

The unusual footage, now widely shared across platforms, shows the robot in pursuit of the animals before reacting in frustration when they escape.

ABP Live cannot independently verify the origin of the viral video, but its bizarre, comical nature and undeniable appeal have clearly captured widespread attention online.

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Viral Video Shows Robot In Unusual Chase

In the widely circulated footage, a customised Unitree G1 robot can be seen jogging across a grassy patch in a parking area in Warsaw, Poland. The robot, reportedly referred to as Edward Warchocki, appears to chase a small group of wild boars before eventually stopping and raising its fist in visible frustration as the animals escape.

The scene, though unusual, quickly grabbed attention online, largely because of its surreal nature. A humanoid robot attempting to chase wild animals is not something viewers come across every day.

Warsaw's Ongoing Boar Problem 

The clip also draws attention to a real issue in the Polish capital. Warsaw has been dealing with a growing population of wild boars, with thousands reportedly roaming the city. Authorities have previously taken steps to control the situation, including culling efforts that have even extended into residential areas.

However, using a slow-moving, bipedal robot to chase them is unlikely to offer any practical solution to the problem.

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Internet Reacts With Shock And Humour

As expected, social media users had plenty to say about the strange footage. One user joked, "I wonder what the robot's prompt must be like to see some wild boars running and decide that it has to chase them relentlessly"

Another commented, "Imagine being drunk and seeing this"

Humour continued to pour in, with one person quipping, "My grandma with arthritis is faster than the robot" while another added, "What kind of gta server is it"

A user summed up the general disbelief, writing, "This is not a sentence I ever expected to read."

At the same time, some viewers questioned the authenticity of the clip, saying that it could be AI-generated rather than real.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the viral video about?

The viral video shows a humanoid robot chasing a group of wild boars in a parking lot in Warsaw, Poland. The robot appears to get frustrated when the boars escape.

Is the viral video real?

The origin of the viral video could not be independently verified. Some viewers have questioned its authenticity, suggesting it might be AI-generated.

Is the robot's chase a solution to Warsaw's boar problem?

No, using a slow-moving robot to chase boars is unlikely to be a practical solution. Warsaw is facing a growing population of wild boars.

How did people react to the video?

Internet users reacted with a mix of shock, humor, and disbelief. Many made jokes about the robot's actions and the surreal nature of the situation.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Apr 2026 10:51 AM (IST)
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