Viral Video Shows Humanoid Robot Chasing Wild Boars In Poland - WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Humanoid robot chases wild boars in a parking lot.

Robot, named Edward Warchocki, shows frustration as boars escape.

Clip highlights Warsaw's ongoing issue with a large boar population.

Internet users react with humor and questions about authenticity.

The internet thrives on the unexpected, but this latest viral clip might just top the list. A umanoid robot chasing a group of wild boars through a quiet parking lot has left viewers doing a double take, is it real, or just another surreal moment engineered for clicks?

The unusual footage, now widely shared across platforms, shows the robot in pursuit of the animals before reacting in frustration when they escape.

ABP Live cannot independently verify the origin of the viral video, but its bizarre, comical nature and undeniable appeal have clearly captured widespread attention online.

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Viral Video Shows Robot In Unusual Chase

En polonia, unos jabalies se colaron en un barrio y se fueron perseguidos por un robot pic.twitter.com/RConY1SrxF — ElBuni (@therealbuni) April 12, 2026

In the widely circulated footage, a customised Unitree G1 robot can be seen jogging across a grassy patch in a parking area in Warsaw, Poland. The robot, reportedly referred to as Edward Warchocki, appears to chase a small group of wild boars before eventually stopping and raising its fist in visible frustration as the animals escape.

The scene, though unusual, quickly grabbed attention online, largely because of its surreal nature. A humanoid robot attempting to chase wild animals is not something viewers come across every day.

Warsaw's Ongoing Boar Problem

The clip also draws attention to a real issue in the Polish capital. Warsaw has been dealing with a growing population of wild boars, with thousands reportedly roaming the city. Authorities have previously taken steps to control the situation, including culling efforts that have even extended into residential areas.

However, using a slow-moving, bipedal robot to chase them is unlikely to offer any practical solution to the problem.

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Internet Reacts With Shock And Humour

As expected, social media users had plenty to say about the strange footage. One user joked, "I wonder what the robot's prompt must be like to see some wild boars running and decide that it has to chase them relentlessly"

Another commented, "Imagine being drunk and seeing this"

Humour continued to pour in, with one person quipping, "My grandma with arthritis is faster than the robot" while another added, "What kind of gta server is it"

A user summed up the general disbelief, writing, "This is not a sentence I ever expected to read."

At the same time, some viewers questioned the authenticity of the clip, saying that it could be AI-generated rather than real.