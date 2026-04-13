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HomeTrendingWhy Women In Latvia Are ‘Renting’ Men Instead Of Finding Husbands?

Why Women In Latvia Are ‘Renting’ Men Instead Of Finding Husbands?

Men in Latvia generally have a shorter life expectancy compared to women, who live up to 80–81 years on average.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 02:47 PM (IST)

In the European country of Latvia, an unusual demographic imbalance is creating unexpected social trends. Despite being known for its scenic beauty and peaceful lifestyle, the country is facing a unique challenge -- finding suitable life partners has become increasingly difficult for many women.

According to the 2026 data, Latvia has around 116 women for every 100 men. Women make up about 53.5% of the population, while men account for just 46.5%. This gap of nearly 1.3 lakh people is significant for a small nation and has had a noticeable impact on its social structure.

Gender Ratio Remains Balanced

Interestingly, the gender ratio remains fairly balanced among younger people aged 20–30. However, the disparity widens significantly after the age of 30. As age increases, the number of men declines sharply, and by the time people reach 65 and above, women outnumber men nearly two to one. This has made it particularly challenging for women over 30 to find suitable partners.

Several factors contribute to this imbalance. Men in Latvia generally have a shorter life expectancy compared to women, who live up to 80–81 years on average. Additionally, many young men migrate abroad in search of better career opportunities, further reducing the number of eligible bachelors. A high divorce rate has also impacted the availability of partners.

This situation has led to the emergence of unique services like “husband for an hour.” Despite the name, this service is purely professional. Women hire men on an hourly basis for household tasks such as plumbing, electrical repairs, furniture fixing, and painting.

Contrary to viral social media claims, the Latvian government does not offer money for marrying local women. Such claims are false. The government’s focus remains on stabilising its declining population rather than incentivising marriages.

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 02:47 PM (IST)
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