'Conspiracy Was Hatched': Gehlot's Big Claim On Missing Out Cong President Post

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HomeNewsIndia'Conspiracy Was Hatched': Gehlot's Big Claim On Missing Out Congress President Post

'Conspiracy Was Hatched': Gehlot's Big Claim On Missing Out Congress President Post

Ashok Gehlot claimed Sonia Gandhi wanted him as Congress president but a conspiracy blocked it. He called Manesar an internal party issue and said Rajasthan Congress never revolted.

By : Mohd Moin | Updated at : 07 Jun 2026 07:58 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gehlot claims conspiracy prevented his Congress presidency.
  • He views Manesar episode as internal party matter.
  • Rajasthan Congress leaders always remain loyal to high command.

Former Rajasthan chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Sunday made a claim that stirred political circles, saying that Congress president Sonia Gandhi and the party high command wanted him to become the Congress president, but a conspiracy prevented his appointment.

Speaking to reporters, Gehlot said, “Who would not want to become Congress president? When Sonia Gandhi asked me, would I have refused? I believe a conspiracy was hatched against me. I myself wanted to become Congress president.”

Also Read: Mumbai Concert Death: Man Dies, Woman Hospitalised After Alleged Excessive Alcohol Consumption

Will Resolve It Among Ourselves: Gehlot On Manesar 

Gehlot also responded to repeated references to the Manesar episode by his political opponents. He said it was an internal matter of the Congress and would be resolved within the party through dialogue among its leaders.

“People keep taunting us about Manesar. It is a matter within our family, and we will resolve it among ourselves. Whether it is Sachin Pilot, Govind Singh Dotasra, Tikaram Jully, CP Joshi, Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, Chandrabhan, Dr. B.D. Kalla, or any of our other leaders, we will talk to each other and clear any misunderstandings,” he said.

Expressing confidence in the Rajasthan Congress, Gehlot said the party high command has always trusted the state unit. He maintained that Rajasthan Congress leaders could never revolt against the high command.

Also Read: Delhi Fire: Eight Rescued, Two Puppies Die After Blaze Erupts In New Friends Colony

'Rajasthan Cong Can Never Revolt' 

“There is no alternative to truth. I have presented my side of the story and will continue to do so. People repeatedly ask what happened on September 25, but Rajasthan Congress can never revolt against the high command. History is witness to the trust that Indira Gandhi placed in Rajasthan, and the same trust has been shown by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The high command trusted Rajasthan Congress in the past and continues to do so today,” Gehlot said.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Ashok Gehlot say about becoming Congress president?

Ashok Gehlot claimed that Sonia Gandhi and the party high command wanted him to be Congress president. He believes a conspiracy prevented his appointment, as he himself desired the position.

How does Ashok Gehlot plan to resolve the Manesar episode?

Gehlot stated that the Manesar episode is an internal matter of the Congress. He plans to resolve it through dialogue among party leaders within the organization.

Published at : 07 Jun 2026 07:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan Congress Manesar Ashok Gehlot CONGRESS
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