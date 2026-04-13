‘Harassment, Forced Beef Consumption’: TCS Suspends Employees After ‘Corporate Jihad’ Claims

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TCS suspends staff amid allegations of workplace harassment and coercion.

Maharashtra forms SIT to investigate workplace conduct and HR procedures.

Police arrest seven employees, including HR manager, for alleged misconduct.

Politicians urge proactive measures following 'corporate jihad' allegations.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has suspended several staff members at its Nashik office after allegations linked to a so-called “corporate jihad” came to light. The claims suggest that some Muslim employees allegedly harassed Hindu women colleagues. The employees, who have been arrested by police, pressured the staff to “eat beef and offer namaz” in return for salary hikes, while HR officials allegedly ignored complaints, as per reports. Those arrested include Asif Ansari, Shafi Sheikh, Shah Rukh Qureshi, Raza Memon, Tausif Attar and Danish Sheikh. Authorities believe the alleged incidents took place between February 2022 and March 2026.

According to reports, eight women employees said they faced harassment at the company’s Nashik workplace. Following this, the Maharashtra government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to carry out a detailed inquiry. The team will examine workplace policies, internal grievance procedures and the extent of the alleged misconduct.

ALSO READ| Yuzvendra Chahal’s New ‘Love Interest’? Actor Shows Private Chat In Viral Video

District Collector Ayush Prasad has also reportedly directed an investigation under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) Act to determine whether the company complied with mandatory procedures.

TCS Issues Statement

Amid the controversy, TCS released an official statement reiterating that it follows a strict zero-tolerance approach towards harassment or coercion.

“TCS has a long-standing zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form. We have always ensured the highest standards of safety and well-being of our employees at the workplace. As soon as we were made aware of the matter in Nashik, we took swift action,” the company said in its statement.

ALSO READ| Asha Bhosle Funeral Live Updates: Singer Laid To Rest At Shivaji Park

A spokesperson for the firm also confirmed that the company is cooperating with local law enforcement authorities. Any further steps, the spokesperson added, will be taken after the investigation reaches a conclusion.

7 TCS Employees Arrested

Police have so far arrested seven employees from the Nashik office, including a human resources manager, in connection with allegations of sexual harassment.

The case reportedly began when a woman filed a police complaint accusing a colleague of promising marriage just to enter into a relationship with her. As investigators examined the complaint, several more women came forward with similar accusations against co-workers.

Investigators also said that the primary complainant had earlier approached a senior official with her concerns, but the official did not act on her complaint.

Undercover Operation At Nashik Office

One of the suspects was reportedly apprehended during an undercover police operation at the company's Nashik office. As part of the operation, seven women police officers entered the Nashik office disguised as employees.

According to investigators, the suspect was caught misbehaving with women during the operation. Authorities are now reviewing more than 40 CCTV recordings from the premises as they continue to build the case.

The women who filed complaints accused their colleagues of several forms of misconduct, including inappropriate touching, body-shaming and stalking. They also claimed they were pressured to convert and forced to eat non-vegetarian food against their wishes

‘Corporate Jihad’ Turns Political

The incident has also triggered reactions from political leaders. A Telangana Minister of State for Home said that authorities in the state should take note of the case and act proactively rather than waiting for a similar situation to arise.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, BJP leader Sanjay Kumar said that many employees had already begun sharing workplace experiences online and urged authorities not to overlook such warnings.

Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan also commented on the case, alleging that some victims had been forced to offer namaz and eat beef. He further claimed that investigators are examining whether the victims might have been targeted by a larger network that allegedly lures women and later blackmails them.





