Pak Army Opens Fire On Protesters In PoK, Internet Suspended Ahead Of June 9 Shutdown

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan-occupied Kashmir anticipates major shutdown over inflation, governance issues.

Pakistani forces allegedly opened fire, injuring protesters in Rawalakot.

Internet suspended; AAC declared terrorist, offices sealed.

Authorities in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) have stepped up security measures ahead of a region-wide shutdown called for June 9 by the Awami Action Committee (AAC), amid growing unrest over inflation, governance issues and political grievances. Reports indicate that Pakistani Army personnel, Punjab Police and Rangers have been deployed across the region as tensions continue to rise. The planned shutdown is being organised to protest rising living costs, the abolition of refugee seats and what organisers describe as Islamabad's failure to honour commitments made to the people of PoK.

Protest Turns Violent

According to information accessed by ABP Live, Awami Action Committee activists were holding a demonstration in Rawalakot on Sunday afternoon, raising slogans against the Pakistani government and military establishment.

During the protest, Pakistani Army personnel and Rangers allegedly opened fire on the demonstrators. Four people were reportedly seriously injured and were later admitted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Rawalakot for treatment.

The incident has further heightened tensions in the region, where anti-government sentiment has been building in recent months.

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Crackdown Intensifies

Ahead of the June 9 shutdown, authorities have reportedly suspended internet services across PoK since Friday night. Action has also been taken against the Awami Action Committee, which is spearheading the protest movement.

The organisation has reportedly been designated a terrorist group, while its offices have been sealed by Pakistani Rangers. Critics have alleged that these measures are aimed at disrupting preparations for the planned shutdown and limiting public mobilisation.

The situation escalated further on Saturday when security personnel allegedly opened fire on a vehicle carrying AAC member Umar Nazir and an associate in Rawalakot. Nazir was seriously injured in the incident, while his companion was reportedly killed.

The latest developments have revived memories of last year's protests in PoK, when demonstrations over economic hardship, rising prices and governance concerns were met with force. According to reports, at least 28 protesters lost their lives during the unrest.

With security deployments increasing, communication services restricted and public anger continuing to mount, the region appears headed towards a major confrontation as the June 9 shutdown draws closer. The coming days are expected to test the relationship between protesters and authorities amid growing demands for accountability and reforms.

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