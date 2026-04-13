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HomeTrending‘Can’t Give You Leave Even For A Day’: Employee Resigns After Boss Sends Toxic WhatsApp Message, Chat Goes Viral

‘Can’t Give You Leave Even For A Day’: Employee Resigns After Boss Sends Toxic WhatsApp Message, Chat Goes Viral

An employee resigned from their company after their boss denied them leave, even for a single day. A screenshot of the WhatsApp conversation is now viral on social media.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 10:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Employee refused leave for training, citing company policy.
  • Employee questioned company's 54-hour work week against norms.
  • Boss cited interview discussion, employee withdrew job offer.
  • Reddit users reacted to the alleged toxic work culture.

An employee took to LinkedIn to highlight what they described as a toxic work culture at their company after their boss refused to grant them even a single day of leave. According to the employee, the boss said leave could not be approved because they would be “under training”. The employee also shared a screenshot of the WhatsApp conversation with their boss, which quickly made its way to Reddit. 

Boss’s WhatsApp Chat With Employee Goes Viral

The now-viral screenshot of the WhatsApp conversation on Reddit has received numerous comments from employees. 

In the message, the boss wrote, “Hi. We can’t be able to give leave for 1 day also bcz you will be under training.”

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The employee responded by politely asking the boss to clarify how the company’s policy aligns with labour guidelines.

“I just want to understand this clearly. With an 11 am to 8 pm shift, six days a week and no leave, the total comes to around 54 hours, and that's before any extra client time. Since labour norms usually allow about 48 hours a week, could you help me understand how the company manages this within the guidelines?” the employee wrote.

In response, the boss said the employee had already been informed about the policy during the interview process.

Following this exchange, the employee decided to withdraw from the job offer and shared their decision in a message.

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“I understand it's a sales role, and extra hours and effort come with the job. The one-year contract is also fine. But if there's absolutely no room for even a single day of leave, then it's not an environment where I can grow. I was genuinely impressed by your achievements, and I do want to learn and improve, just not under these conditions. So I'll step away from the offer. Wishing you all the best,” the employee wrote.

(From LinkedIn) employer grazes illegal labour territory
by u/WankyYankee in IndianWorkplace

‘Amount Of Toxicity Is Insane’: Reddit Reacts

The screenshot, shared on Reddit’s IndianWorkplace community, received more than 350 upvotes and numerous comments from users reacting to the situation.

“Thank God I don’t work in tech or finance. The amount of toxicity is insane,” one user wrote.

Another commented, “That’s mental, mate.”

A third simply added, “Right decision.”

A fourth user remarked, “Why is this employer typing like someone from the pre-smartphone era? The sheer audacity of the demands. You dodged a bullet, OP.”

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was an employee denied a single day of leave?

The employee's boss refused their leave request, stating they would be

How did the employee respond to the leave denial?

The employee politely inquired about how the company's policy aligned with labor guidelines regarding working hours and leave.

What was the employee's final decision regarding the job offer?

The employee decided to withdraw from the job offer, citing that the lack of any leave availability created an unsustainable work environment.

Where did the conversation between the employee and boss gain wider attention?

The WhatsApp conversation was shared on LinkedIn by the employee and subsequently made its way to Reddit, where it gained significant attention.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 10:27 PM (IST)
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