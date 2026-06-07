Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities1,400 Km, One Murder Plot: How Bengal Couple Reached Delhi To Kill DU Professor

1,400 Km, One Murder Plot: How Bengal Couple Reached Delhi To Kill DU Professor

Delhi Police arrested a West Bengal couple accused of murdering DU professor Debosmita Paul after allegedly travelling 1,400 km to Delhi.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 07 Jun 2026 10:37 PM (IST)

Delhi Police have solved the murder of a Delhi University professor within three days, uncovering what investigators describe as a property dispute that allegedly led to a carefully planned killing. The victim, Professor Debosmita Paul, was found dead inside her apartment in the national capital with severe head injuries and slashed wrist veins. Police have arrested a couple from West Bengal-Ramprasad Das and Banshree Das-who allegedly travelled nearly 1,400 kilometres to Delhi to carry out the crime. The case has shocked many due to the extraordinary distance the accused allegedly covered and the motive behind the killing.

1,400-Km Journey To Delhi

According to police, the accused couple travelled from Bardhaman district in West Bengal to Delhi before allegedly attacking the professor inside her apartment.

Investigators said the suspects struck Paul with a heavy object, causing fatal head injuries. They allegedly also slit her wrist veins before fleeing the scene.

The accused couple reportedly had a long-standing connection with the victim's family. Police said they had been living as tenants in a house owned by Paul's grandfather in West Bengal.

During the investigation, authorities uncovered evidence pointing towards a property-related dispute, which is believed to have been the motive behind the murder.

Also Read: DU Professor Murder Case Solved: Property Dispute Behind Killing; Husband-Wife Duo Arrested From Bengal

Property Dispute At Centre

Officials said there were no signs of robbery at the crime scene. Jewellery, cash and other valuables were found untouched inside the apartment, ruling out theft as a motive.

Police said Professor Paul was discovered lying dead inside her residence, with visible injuries to her head and wrists. The nature of the attack prompted investigators to examine personal and property-related angles from the outset.

A Delhi Police team tracked the suspects to the Badamtala area of West Bengal, where the couple was eventually arrested.

The swift breakthrough has drawn attention due to the complexity of the case and the distance allegedly travelled by the accused. Investigators maintain that the murder was the result of a property dispute and that the suspects came to Delhi specifically to execute the plan.

With the arrests made, police are now continuing their probe to establish the full sequence of events and gather further evidence related to the alleged conspiracy behind the killing.

Also Read: Masked Man, Woman Caught On CCTV At DU Professor's Apartment Complex Day Before She Was Found Dead

Before You Go

Jharkhand Political Battle: Jharkhand Rajya Sabha Election Heats Up as 5th Candidate Enters, But INDIA Bloc Reaches Consensus

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 07 Jun 2026 10:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi POlice Debasmita Paul Delhi University Professor Murder
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
1,400 Km, One Murder Plot: How Bengal Couple Reached Delhi To Kill DU Professor
1,400 Km, One Murder Plot: How Bengal Couple Reached Delhi To Kill DU Professor
Cities
Mumbai Concert Death: Man Dies, Woman Hospitalised After Alleged Excessive Alcohol Consumption
Mumbai Concert Death: Police Probe Organisers After Man Dies, Woman Hospitalised
Cities
Delhi Fire: Eight Rescued, Two Puppies Die After Blaze Erupts In New Friends Colony
Delhi Fire: Eight Rescued, Two Puppies Die After Blaze Erupts In New Friends Colony
Cities
Former BJP Leader Launches 'Cheenti Janta Party' In Meerut, Eyes UP Polls 2027
Former BJP Leader Launches 'Cheenti Janta Party' In Meerut, Eyes UP Polls 2027
Advertisement

Videos

Jharkhand Political Battle: Jharkhand Rajya Sabha Election Heats Up as 5th Candidate Enters, But INDIA Bloc Reaches Consensus
Gujarat Industrial Fire: Massive Factory Fire in Surat’s Sayan Area, 6 Workers Rescued Safely
Post-Poll Violence: TMC Worker Arrested After Dramatic Hideout in Saree Shop Goes Viral in West Bengal
Uttar Pradesh: Dhirendra Shastri’s “Friendship Jihad” Remark Sparks Political Controversy Ahead of UP Elections
Mumbai Crime Investigation: Mumbai Concert Death Probe Intensifies as Police Question 8–10 People
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget