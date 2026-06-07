1,400 Km, One Murder Plot: How Bengal Couple Reached Delhi To Kill DU Professor

Delhi Police have solved the murder of a Delhi University professor within three days, uncovering what investigators describe as a property dispute that allegedly led to a carefully planned killing. The victim, Professor Debosmita Paul, was found dead inside her apartment in the national capital with severe head injuries and slashed wrist veins. Police have arrested a couple from West Bengal-Ramprasad Das and Banshree Das-who allegedly travelled nearly 1,400 kilometres to Delhi to carry out the crime. The case has shocked many due to the extraordinary distance the accused allegedly covered and the motive behind the killing.

1,400-Km Journey To Delhi

According to police, the accused couple travelled from Bardhaman district in West Bengal to Delhi before allegedly attacking the professor inside her apartment.

Investigators said the suspects struck Paul with a heavy object, causing fatal head injuries. They allegedly also slit her wrist veins before fleeing the scene.

The accused couple reportedly had a long-standing connection with the victim's family. Police said they had been living as tenants in a house owned by Paul's grandfather in West Bengal.

During the investigation, authorities uncovered evidence pointing towards a property-related dispute, which is believed to have been the motive behind the murder.

Also Read: DU Professor Murder Case Solved: Property Dispute Behind Killing; Husband-Wife Duo Arrested From Bengal

Property Dispute At Centre

Officials said there were no signs of robbery at the crime scene. Jewellery, cash and other valuables were found untouched inside the apartment, ruling out theft as a motive.

Police said Professor Paul was discovered lying dead inside her residence, with visible injuries to her head and wrists. The nature of the attack prompted investigators to examine personal and property-related angles from the outset.

A Delhi Police team tracked the suspects to the Badamtala area of West Bengal, where the couple was eventually arrested.

The swift breakthrough has drawn attention due to the complexity of the case and the distance allegedly travelled by the accused. Investigators maintain that the murder was the result of a property dispute and that the suspects came to Delhi specifically to execute the plan.

With the arrests made, police are now continuing their probe to establish the full sequence of events and gather further evidence related to the alleged conspiracy behind the killing.

Also Read: Masked Man, Woman Caught On CCTV At DU Professor's Apartment Complex Day Before She Was Found Dead