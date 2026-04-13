Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Agra Mayor questioned Asha Bhosle's identity in viral clip.

Mayor mispronounced Asha Bhosle's name twice during tribute.

Public backlash ensued questioning mayor's awareness and preparation.

Incident occurred during a BJP awareness campaign event.

A brief clip from Agra is going viral on social media. What was meant to be a solemn tribute the legendary singer Asha Bhosle has triggered widespread criticism, raising questions about public statements made in sensitive moments.

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'Asha Bhosle Singer Thi Na?'

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The controversy centres around Agra Mayor Hemlata Diwakar. She went viral while addressing the media during an event while being asked about the singer’s passing. In the now-viral video, she is seen smiling and asking colleagues, "Asha Bhosle singer thi na?" before proceeding her statement.

After receiving confirmation, while offering condolences, she mispronounces the singer’s name as “Asha Ghosle”, not once, but twice, as she continued her tribute.

She says, “Shrimati Asha Ghosle aaj Golokvasi ho gayi hain… sangeet ke kshetra mein desh ko badi shakti hui hai. Main Agra aur BJP ki aur se apni behen Asha Ghosle ji ko shraddha suman arpit karti hoon.”

Users Lash Out With Unfiltered Reactions

As the video circulated rapidly online, reactions were swift and often critical. Many users questioned the mayor’s awareness, while others mocked the apparent lack of preparation during a public tribute.

(Image Source: Twitter/@madanmohansoni)

One user commented, "This is talking about some nest, isn't it, rather than talking about the nightingale of melody, Asha Bhosle ji, such a f... woman is being chosen as mayor by f... guys".

(Image Source: Twitter/@madanmohansoni)

Another commented, "These are the lowly people of the lowly party."

Some even directed their criticism towards national leadership. Tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a user questioned, "Sab apne apni tarah hi kyu bhar rkhe hain @narendramodi"

Others took a more direct dig, writing, "BJP people are illiterate."

(Image Source: Twitter/@madanmohansoni)

One particularly poetic yet biting remark read, "To ruin the garden, just one owl was enough, on every branch an owl is perched, what will be the fate of the garden, The entire BJP is teeming with owls, the Leader of the Owls is Modi".

The incident occurred at a BJP programme organised at the party’s Braj regional office, focused on the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam awareness campaign. The event was originally expected to be attended by cabinet minister Baby Rani Maurya, who could not make it.