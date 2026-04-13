Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026TS Inter Results 2025NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrending'Asha Bhosle Singer Thi Na?' Agra Mayor Laughs Before Tribute In Viral Video, Faces Internet's Ire

'Asha Bhosle Singer Thi Na?' Agra Mayor Laughs Before Tribute In Viral Video, Faces Internet's Ire

Agra Mayor Hemlata Diwakar faces backlash after a viral video shows errors during her tribute to Asha Bhosle, sparking widespread reactions online.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 02:10 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Agra Mayor questioned Asha Bhosle's identity in viral clip.
  • Mayor mispronounced Asha Bhosle's name twice during tribute.
  • Public backlash ensued questioning mayor's awareness and preparation.
  • Incident occurred during a BJP awareness campaign event.

A brief clip from Agra is going viral on social media. What was meant to be a solemn tribute the legendary singer Asha Bhosle has triggered widespread criticism, raising questions about public statements made in sensitive moments.

ALSO READ: Old Video Of Asha Bhosle Dancing To Karan Aujla’s Tauba Tauba Goes Viral | WATCH

'Asha Bhosle Singer Thi Na?'

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BHARAT | News & facts🇮🇳 (@truth_of_bhaarat)

The controversy centres around Agra Mayor Hemlata Diwakar. She went viral while addressing the media during an event while being asked about the singer’s passing. In the now-viral video, she is seen smiling and asking colleagues, "Asha Bhosle singer thi na?" before proceeding her statement.

After receiving confirmation, while offering condolences, she mispronounces the singer’s name as “Asha Ghosle”, not once, but twice, as she continued her tribute.

She says, “Shrimati Asha Ghosle aaj Golokvasi ho gayi hain… sangeet ke kshetra mein desh ko badi shakti hui hai. Main Agra aur BJP ki aur se apni behen Asha Ghosle ji ko shraddha suman arpit karti hoon.”

Users Lash Out With Unfiltered Reactions

As the video circulated rapidly online, reactions were swift and often critical. Many users questioned the mayor’s awareness, while others mocked the apparent lack of preparation during a public tribute.

(Image Source: Twitter/@madanmohansoni)
(Image Source: Twitter/@madanmohansoni)

 

One user commented, "This is talking about some nest, isn't it, rather than talking about the nightingale of melody, Asha Bhosle ji, such a f... woman is being chosen as mayor by f... guys".

 

(Image Source: Twitter/@madanmohansoni)
(Image Source: Twitter/@madanmohansoni)

Another commented, "These are the lowly people of the lowly party."

Some even directed their criticism towards national leadership. Tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a user questioned, "Sab apne apni tarah hi kyu bhar rkhe hain @narendramodi"

Others took a more direct dig, writing, "BJP people are illiterate."

 

(Image Source: Twitter/@madanmohansoni)
(Image Source: Twitter/@madanmohansoni)

One particularly poetic yet biting remark read, "To ruin the garden, just one owl was enough, on every branch an owl is perched, what will be the fate of the garden, The entire BJP is teeming with owls, the Leader of the Owls is Modi".

The incident occurred at a BJP programme organised at the party’s Braj regional office, focused on the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam awareness campaign. The event was originally expected to be attended by cabinet minister Baby Rani Maurya, who could not make it.

Related Video

Women's Day Special: Male Colleagues Share Their 'Mann Ki Baat' for Female Teammates in the Newsroom

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What event caused controversy on social media?

A video of Agra Mayor Hemlata Diwakar offering condolences for Asha Bhosle's passing went viral. Her comments during the tribute sparked widespread criticism.

What did the Mayor say that caused controversy?

The Mayor appeared to question if Asha Bhosle was a singer and mispronounced her name twice as 'Asha Ghosle' while paying tribute.

How did social media users react to the video?

Users expressed anger and criticism, questioning the mayor's awareness and preparation. Many mocked her statements and the apparent lack of respect shown.

Where did this incident take place?

The controversial remarks were made by Agra Mayor Hemlata Diwakar during a BJP program organized at the party's Braj regional office.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 13 Apr 2026 02:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Trending News Asha Bhosle Death Asha Bhosle News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Trending
'Asha Bhosle Singer Thi Na?' Agra Mayor Laughs Before Tribute In Viral Video, Faces Internet's Ire
'Asha Bhosle Singer Thi Na?' Agra Mayor Laughs Before Tribute In Viral Video, Faces Internet's Ire
Trending
Ranveer Singh, Gauri Khan, Janhvi Kapor Join Anant Ambani’s Birthday Bash; Bhajans And Garba Videos Go Viral - WATCH
Ranveer Singh, Gauri Khan, Janhvi Kapor Join Anant Ambani’s Birthday Bash; Bhajans And Garba Videos Go Viral - WATCH
Trending
LinkedIn Row Erupts As Founder Defends ‘No Notice’ Culture, Fires Employee On WhatsApp
LinkedIn Row Erupts As Founder Defends ‘No Notice’ Culture, Fires Employee On WhatsApp
Trending
From Sobbing Samosas To Nagging Nailpaints: Why Internet Can't Stop Waching These AI Slop Reels
From Sobbing Samosas To Nagging Nailpaints: Why Internet Can't Stop Waching These AI Slop Reels
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Political Buzz: Samrat Choudhary Likely to Become Next Chief Minister
Noida Burning: Workers’ Wage Protest Turns Violent in Phase 2
Breaking News: Noida Sector 62 Workers Protest Over Low Wages
Breaking News: Breach Candy Hospital Confirms Death Due to Multi-Organ Failure
Breaking News: Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away, Nation Mourns Her Loss
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Is India Ready To Utilise Thorium?
Opinion
Embed widget