Indian Student Shot Dead In Philadelphia After Being Called To Deliver Pizza

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian student Anshul Kuncha fatally shot in Philadelphia.

Family alleges fake pizza delivery lured him into trap.

Consulate General of India assisting family, authorities investigating.

An Indian student from Telangana was shot dead in Philadelphia after being lured to what his family alleges was a fake pizza delivery request. Anshul Kuncha, 28, who was pursuing a master's degree at Temple University while working part-time as a delivery executive, was reportedly shot multiple times after arriving at a deserted location on a weekend delivery shift. The family members are demanding justice and the swift repatriation of his body for final rites.

The Consulate General of India in New York confirmed the incident and said it was coordinating with local authorities while extending all possible assistance to the bereaved family.

We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Mr. Anshul Kuncha, an Indian national in Philadelphia, PA.



Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time. The Consulate is in touch with Anushul’s family and is extending all possible assistance.… — India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) June 6, 2026

Delivery Turns Seadly

Anshul, a native of Hyderabad, had been living in the United States for nearly four years. Alongside his studies, he worked weekends delivering pizzas to earn additional income.

According to his family, Anshul received an order on Saturday night and travelled to the designated address in Philadelphia. However, they claim the order was a decoy intended to lure him to an isolated spot. Reports cited by the family suggest an unidentified gunman opened fire, shooting him multiple times in the head before fleeing the scene.

Relatives said nothing was stolen from Anshul, raising questions about the motive behind the attack. They also pointed to reports that two masked men carrying backpacks were seen in the area around the time of the shooting.

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Family Seeks Answers

Anshul's sister alleged that the delivery request was a deliberate trap designed to kill him. She said the family has no specific suspicions about those responsible but wants authorities to identify and punish the perpetrators.

Speaking to the media, she described her brother as a cheerful and caring person and expressed anguish over the circumstances of his death.

The family also appealed for Anshul's body to be returned to India without delay. Tanvi said officials had informed them that the body could be released on Monday, but urged authorities to expedite the process so final rites could be conducted as soon as possible.

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