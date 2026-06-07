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HomeCitiesMumbai Concert Death: Man Dies, Woman Hospitalised After Alleged Excessive Alcohol Consumption

Mumbai Concert Death: Man Dies, Woman Hospitalised After Alleged Excessive Alcohol Consumption

A 35-year-old man died and a woman was hospitalised after allegedly consuming excessive alcohol at a Mumbai music event. Police have filed an ADR and are investigating organisers.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 07 Jun 2026 06:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mumbai concert: Man dies, woman hospitalised after excessive alcohol.
  • Police registered death, investigating event permissions and alcohol licenses.

A man died and a woman was hospitalised after they allegedly consumed excessive amounts of alcohol during a music event in Mumbai's Worli area in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The incident took place during the "Klangkuenstler All Night Long" music show held at the NSCI Dome. According to police, the man and the woman were attending the event and dancing when they allegedly consumed large quantities of alcohol, including cocktails.

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Both later complained of health complications and were rushed to hospital. The man was declared dead while undergoing treatment at Breach Candy Hospital, while the woman remains under medical care and is reported to be recovering, as per PTI.

Police Registers Accidental Death Report

The police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are questioning several individuals, including event organisers. Investigators are also scrutinising permissions granted for the event, licences related to alcohol service, and financial records linked to ticket sales.

NDTV reported that local police had earlier raised concerns over crowd management and security before the event was approved. The concert featured multiple alcohol counters and drew a large crowd, with tickets reportedly priced at Rs 4,000.

Investigators are also examining whether any event guidelines were violated and whether additional activities were conducted under the cover of the music show.

 

Dehydration May Have Contributed To Man's Death

 

Preliminary investigations indicate that dehydration may have played a role in the man's death. However, police said the exact cause will be determined after further investigation and medical examination, as per PTI.

Read More: ‘Electric Stove Exploded, Then I Cut Power’: Chef’s Claim Under Probe In Delhi Hotel Fire That Killed 21

The case comes months after two MBA students who attended a music concert at the NESCO Exhibition Centre in Mumbai's Goregaon died allegedly due to a drug overdose. Several people were later arrested in connection with that case.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the music event in Worli?

A 35-year-old man died and a woman was hospitalized after allegedly consuming excessive alcohol at the

What is the police investigation focusing on?

Police have registered an Accidental Death Report and are questioning event organizers. They are scrutinizing permissions, alcohol licenses, financial records, and potential guideline violations.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 07 Jun 2026 06:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai Concert Death In Concert Klangkuenstler All Night Long Mumbai Music Event
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