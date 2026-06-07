'Took Inspiration From Hitler': Revanth Reddy's HYDRAA Remark Sparks Political Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Telangana CM linked HYDRAA agency's name to Adolf Hitler.

BJP, BRS criticised CM for remarks glorifying Hitler.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has landed in a political controversy after remarks linking the name of Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler. The comments, made during an event in Bengaluru on Saturday, triggered sharp reactions from both the BJP and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), with opposition leaders accusing the Chief Minister of glorifying Hitler. The row has added a fresh political dimension to the debate surrounding HYDRAA, an agency established to tackle encroachments on lakes, water bodies and other government assets in Hyderabad.

Hitler Remark Sparks Row

Speaking at the event, Revanth Reddy said he decided to establish HYDRAA after witnessing widespread encroachments on lakes and drainage channels by both ordinary citizens and affluent property owners.

Explaining the agency's name, the Chief Minister said "Hydra" was Hitler's favourite word and claimed that the Nazi leader's core team was known as Hydra. He added that he had drawn inspiration from Hitler while naming the organisation.

The remarks quickly sparked criticism from political opponents, who accused the Chief Minister of making inappropriate references to one of history's most notorious dictators.

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BJP, BRS Attack CM

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy strongly criticised the Telangana Chief Minister, alleging that the Congress party's "Hitler mindset" had once again come to the fore.

In a post on X, the BJP leader accused Revanth Reddy of openly boasting about drawing inspiration from Hitler and demanded an unconditional apology to the people of Telangana.

The BRS also launched an attack, describing Revanth Reddy as the "new Hitler". The party alleged that HYDRAA's demolition drives had affected the homes of large numbers of people and used the Chief Minister's remarks to intensify its criticism of the government.

HYDRAA was established by the Telangana government in July 2024 to protect lakes, water bodies and other public assets from encroachments and illegal activities. Since its formation, the agency has conducted multiple anti-encroachment drives and demolished several structures alleged to have been built in violation of regulations.

The controversy over Revanth Reddy's remarks is likely to fuel further political confrontation in Telangana, with both the BJP and BRS demanding accountability from the Chief Minister

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