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English NewsTechnologyWhatsApp Usernames Are Rolling Out: Here's How To Claim Yours Early

WhatsApp Usernames Are Rolling Out: Here's How To Claim Yours Early

WhatsApp is letting users reserve a personal username before the feature rolls out fully, meaning your phone number may soon stay hidden from new contacts.

Written By : Annie Sharma |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 11:19 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • WhatsApp unveils usernames for private connections without sharing numbers.
  • Users can reserve names now; privacy safeguards are included.
  • Businesses can claim matching social media handles for consistent identity.

WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp is rolling out a new way to connect with people without sharing your phone number. The Meta-owned messaging platform has introduced usernames, a feature that lets users chat with new contacts, join group conversations, or message businesses without handing over personal digits. Starting this week, users can reserve their preferred username ahead of the feature's full rollout later this year. 

With WhatsApp's massive global user base, the company is opening reservations early so people get a fair shot at the username they actually want.

What Is WhatsApp's New Username Feature?

According to a WhatsApp blog post, the feature is meant to give people more control over how much personal information they share when meeting someone new, whether it's a classmate, neighbour, or someone added to a group chat like a sports team's parent group. 

Once usernames are live, anyone who enables the feature will no longer show their phone number to a person or business messaging them for the first time.

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The platform has also built in privacy safeguards. There's no public directory to search usernames, and no auto suggestions will appear, meaning someone needs to know your exact username to reach out. Users also get an optional username key, an extra layer that others must know before they can message you.

Businesses, creators, and organisations have an added option too: they can claim a username that matches their existing Instagram or Facebook handle, helping them keep a consistent identity across platforms.

How To Pick A WhatsApp Username

Setting up a username takes only a few seconds on the latest version of the app. Users simply need to go to Settings, then Account, and tap Username. 

For those unsure what to choose, WhatsApp has added a username generator to suggest options. The company recommends picking something unique that only the people you want to reach would recognise.

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The rollout will happen gradually over the coming months, with users notified inside the app once the feature becomes available in their country.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is WhatsApp's new username feature?

WhatsApp is introducing usernames, allowing users to connect and chat with others without sharing their phone numbers. This gives users more control over their personal information when meeting new contacts.

How do WhatsApp usernames enhance user privacy?

Usernames allow you to message people without sharing your phone number. There is no public directory or auto-suggestions, and an optional username key provides an extra layer of privacy.

When will the username feature be fully available to users?

Users can reserve their preferred usernames now. The full feature will roll out gradually over the coming months, with in-app notifications alerting users when it's available in their country.

How can I set up a username on WhatsApp?

To set up a username, go to Settings, then Account, and tap Username on the latest version of the app. WhatsApp also provides a generator to help suggest options.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Jun 2026 11:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
WhatsApp TECHNOLOGY
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