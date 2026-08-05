A 4,000-kg rocket fragment from Elon Musk's company, SpaceX, crashed into the Moon after drifting uncontrollably for the past 18 months.
Explorer
4-Tonne SpaceX Rocket Debris Crashes Into Moon After Drifting In Space For 18 Months
According to the information provided, the force of the collision was comparable to the explosion of a 3,000-kilogram bomb.
- Uncontrolled 4-tonne SpaceX rocket fragment crashed into Moon.
- Collision created 20-30 meter crater, ejecting lunar soil.
- Sunlit impact not directly visible from Earth.
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to the SpaceX rocket fragment?
Was the rocket fragment's impact on the Moon planned?
No, the impact was not planned. The rocket debris had been floating aimlessly before being pulled towards the Moon by its gravitational force.
What was the physical impact of the rocket fragment on the Moon?
The collision's force was comparable to a 3,000-kilogram bomb, creating a 20-30 meter crater and ejecting lunar soil and dust several kilometers high.
Why are scientists interested in this unplanned lunar impact?
Scientists see it as an opportunity to study how the Moon's surface responds to the impact of a large object, providing fresh insights into the lunar surface.
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