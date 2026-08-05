4-Tonne SpaceX Rocket Debris Crashes Into Moon After Drifting In Space For 18 Months

A 4,000-kg (4-tonne) rocket fragment from Elon Musk's company, SpaceX, has crashed into the Moon after drifting uncontrollably in space for the past 18 months.

According to the information available, the impact was not planned. The rocket debris had been floating aimlessly before being pulled towards the Moon by its gravitational force, eventually striking the lunar surface at extremely high speed.

Impact At Nearly 8,700 kmph

The rocket fragment hit the Moon at an estimated speed of 8,690 kilometres per hour.

According to the information provided, the force of the collision was comparable to the explosion of a 3,000-kilogram bomb.

Scientists believe the impact caused the lunar surface to shake and created a crater measuring around 20 to 30 metres across, with a depth comparable to an eight to 10-storey building.

The collision also ejected a large quantity of lunar soil and dust several kilometres above the impact site.

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Why The Crash Wasn't Visible From Earth

The impact took place at around 12:05 pm IST.

Scientists had predicted that a faint flash might be visible through telescopes. However, because the impact occurred on the sunlit side of the Moon, it could not be seen with the naked eye from Earth.

According to the information available, the dust plume generated by the collision could be observed for a brief period using large and powerful telescopes.

Why Scientists Are Interested

While the incident highlights the risks associated with abandoned space debris, scientists see it as an opportunity to study how the Moon's surface responds to the impact of a large object travelling at extremely high speed.

The observations are expected to provide fresh insights into the lunar surface.

The incident has also renewed attention on the issue of leaving space debris uncontrolled in orbit, with scientists saying it serves as a reminder for space agencies and companies to avoid abandoning waste in space because of the potential for future accidents.