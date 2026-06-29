Watching Too Many Reels? Here's What It's Doing To Young Brains

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom German study reveals short videos alter young brain functions.

Heavy use linked to increased inattention, impulsivity, weaker memory.

Fast content, infinite scrolling, algorithms drive addictive engagement.

Short videos have become the default form of entertainment for children and teenagers, often replacing books, conversations, and even mealtime habits. While this shift in viewing patterns might seem harmless on the surface, new research suggests otherwise. A study from the University of Bayreuth in Germany has found that excessive consumption of short-form videos, like Reels, may be altering how young brains focus, manage impulses, and process information.

Published in the European Child & Adolescent Psychiatry journal, the findings raise fresh concerns about the long-term effects of this rapidly growing viewing habit among young users worldwide.

What Did The Study Find About Short Video Consumption?

According to the study, over a quarter of TikTok users in 2023 were aged between 13 and 17, despite the platform's age restrictions. To assess the broader impact, researchers examined data from more than 1,500 groups across 42 global studies carried out between 2015 and 2025.

The analysis included nearly 47,000 participants with an average age of 16.8 years, covering digital media use at home, in schools, and in youth gathering spaces.

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The findings point to the design of short-form video platforms as a key factor behind their addictive nature. Content shifts every few seconds, continuously feeding the brain something new to react to.

Researchers say this pattern, while appearing harmless, may gradually influence how the brain functions over time.

Why Do Teenagers Find Short Videos So Hard To Resist?

The study pointed to three core features driving this engagement: fast content delivery, infinite scrolling, and highly personalised algorithms. Rapid-paced content was linked to potential harm in future memory function, while personalised feeds deepened users' attachment to what they were watching. Infinite scrolling, on the other hand, encouraged longer screen time by removing natural pauses between videos.

To examine the neurological effects more closely, the researchers used EEG and MRI scans alongside other diagnostic tools to track brain activity.

After accounting for variables like age, gender, country, education, and platform type, the results showed that heavy, unregulated use of short videos was associated with mild to moderate increases in inattention, impulsivity, weaker working memory, and higher levels of anxiety, depression, and stress. A noticeable rise in addictive behaviour was also recorded.

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Researchers defined "heavy use" as four or more hours of daily viewing, while "unregulated use" referred to unscheduled viewing patterns that disrupt sleep and daily routines.

To address these concerns, the study's authors recommended building supportive social environments and setting structured limits around digital media use, steps they believe could support healthier screen habits and protect adolescents' developing brains.

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