GTA 6 Scalpers Are Finding Buyers On eBay Despite No Real Shortage

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom GTA 6 pre-orders face unusual scalping on eBay.

Game widely available; no actual stock shortage exists.

Rockstar confirms digital-only release for November 2026 launch.

GTA 6 Leaks: GTA 6 pre-orders are facing an unusual problem: people are paying more than they need to. eBay listings for Rockstar's upcoming title have started appearing with marked-up prices, even though the game remains widely available through official retailers at its standard cost.

With pre-orders having opened on June 25, the inflated resale activity has caught the attention of fans who are questioning why scalping is happening for a game that isn't actually scarce.

Why Are Scalpers Selling GTA 6 Pre-Orders At A Higher Price?

Reports indicate that while the standard edition of GTA 6 is priced at $80, some sellers on eBay have managed to resell their pre-ordered copies for around $90, with certain listings priced even higher.

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This kind of markup isn't unusual in gaming, particularly for a release fans have waited over 13 years for. However, what makes this case different is that there's no real shortage driving the demand. Players can still pre-order the game directly without paying extra.

Rockstar has confirmed that GTA 6 will be a digital-only release for its November launch, doing away with physical discs altogether. Those who still want a physical edition can buy one, though it will only include a download code inside the case rather than a disc.

Is There A Stock Shortage Behind The GTA 6 Scalping Trend?

Despite the scalper activity, there's no indication of any real supply issue. Since digital copies aren't limited by physical stock, availability isn't a concern. Even the boxed code-in-case editions appear to be in steady supply, with major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Target currently listing pre-orders on their websites.

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Interestingly, the eBay listings include both digital codes and physical boxed copies. Sellers offering digital versions have noted that buyers won't need to pay shipping, while those opting for physical copies will still face delivery charges in addition to the higher resale price.

GTA 6 is set to release on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. A separate report has also suggested that Rockstar does not plan to release a disc version of the game at any point after launch.