Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL) has integrated its Payment Gateway with Anthropic's Claude via the Model Context Protocol (MCP) Connector. This enables businesses to access authorized payment information using AI prompts.
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Paytm Meets Claude: Businesses Can Now Track Payments With AI Prompts
Paytm Payment Gateway has integrated with Claude via MCP, enabling businesses to access authorised payment data, including transactions, refunds, settlements and reconciliation, through AI prompts.
- Paytm integrated Payment Gateway with Claude for AI access.
- Businesses query transactions, refunds, settlements, reducing manual work.
- This furthers Paytm's focus on AI-enabled payment infrastructure.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the new integration by Paytm Payments Services Limited?
What kind of payment information can businesses access through this integration?
Businesses can access details such as transactions, payment links, refunds, settlements, subscriptions, order status, and reconciliation details. This information is available through a conversational AI interface.
How does this integration benefit businesses?
It reduces manual work and internal follow-ups by providing faster access to relevant payment information. Entrepreneurs, finance teams, and support teams can monitor collections, review settlements, and check statuses efficiently.
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