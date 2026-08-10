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English NewsTechnologyPaytm Meets Claude: Businesses Can Now Track Payments With AI Prompts

Paytm Meets Claude: Businesses Can Now Track Payments With AI Prompts

Paytm Payment Gateway has integrated with Claude via MCP, enabling businesses to access authorised payment data, including transactions, refunds, settlements and reconciliation, through AI prompts.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 10 Aug 2026 07:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Paytm integrated Payment Gateway with Claude for AI access.
  • Businesses query transactions, refunds, settlements, reducing manual work.
  • This furthers Paytm's focus on AI-enabled payment infrastructure.

Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of One 97 Communications Limited, has integrated Paytm Payment Gateway with Anthropic’s Claude through the Model Context Protocol (MCP) Connector, enabling businesses to access authorised payment information using AI prompts.

The integration is aimed at businesses increasingly using artificial intelligence across finance, customer support, reconciliation and commerce workflows. It allows merchants to access key payment information without having to switch between multiple dashboards, reports or API calls.

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Payment Information Through AI Prompts

Through the integration, businesses can use Claude to look up transactions, payment links, refunds, settlements, subscriptions, order status and reconciliation details.

The conversational interface is designed to help entrepreneurs monitor collections, finance teams review settlements and reconciliation, and support teams check payment and refund status. Developers can also use the integration when building AI-enabled business workflows.

By bringing these checks into a conversational interface, the integration aims to reduce manual work and internal follow-ups while enabling faster access to relevant payment information.

Built On MCP For AI-First Commerce

The integration uses the Model Context Protocol (MCP) standard to connect Claude with Paytm Payment Gateway APIs. This allows businesses to bring payment information into AI-powered workflows through authenticated and merchant-authorised access.

 

 

The setup is designed for entrepreneurs, developers and business teams building AI-first commerce applications, while reducing dependence on repeated dashboard checks and direct API calls for routine payment information.

Merchant-Controlled Access

Security and merchant control remain central to the integration. Businesses connect their Paytm Payment Gateway accounts through secure authentication and retain control over permissions governing access to payment information.

Payment execution, refunds and settlements continue to be handled through merchant-controlled processes on PPSL's infrastructure.

“AI becomes valuable for businesses when it connects securely with real business workflows. This integration helps entrepreneurs, developers and business teams access payment insights faster, with built-in security and authorised access,” a Paytm Payment Gateway spokesperson said.

Also Read: Russian Cosmonauts Hold Tricolour, Greet India Ahead Of 80th Independence Day

Paytm Pushes AI-Enabled Payment Infrastructure

The integration comes as businesses increasingly adopt AI across financial operations, customer support, reconciliation and commerce. Paytm Payment Gateway said the initiative strengthens its focus on AI-enabled payment infrastructure for businesses, MSMEs, enterprises and developers, with an emphasis on speed, visibility and control.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new integration by Paytm Payments Services Limited?

Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL) has integrated its Payment Gateway with Anthropic's Claude via the Model Context Protocol (MCP) Connector. This enables businesses to access authorized payment information using AI prompts.

What kind of payment information can businesses access through this integration?

Businesses can access details such as transactions, payment links, refunds, settlements, subscriptions, order status, and reconciliation details. This information is available through a conversational AI interface.

How does this integration benefit businesses?

It reduces manual work and internal follow-ups by providing faster access to relevant payment information. Entrepreneurs, finance teams, and support teams can monitor collections, review settlements, and check statuses efficiently.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 10 Aug 2026 07:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Paytm Claude Paytm Payment Gateway
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