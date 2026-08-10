Paytm Meets Claude: Businesses Can Now Track Payments With AI Prompts

Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of One 97 Communications Limited, has integrated Paytm Payment Gateway with Anthropic’s Claude through the Model Context Protocol (MCP) Connector, enabling businesses to access authorised payment information using AI prompts.

The integration is aimed at businesses increasingly using artificial intelligence across finance, customer support, reconciliation and commerce workflows. It allows merchants to access key payment information without having to switch between multiple dashboards, reports or API calls.

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Payment Information Through AI Prompts

Through the integration, businesses can use Claude to look up transactions, payment links, refunds, settlements, subscriptions, order status and reconciliation details.

The conversational interface is designed to help entrepreneurs monitor collections, finance teams review settlements and reconciliation, and support teams check payment and refund status. Developers can also use the integration when building AI-enabled business workflows.

By bringing these checks into a conversational interface, the integration aims to reduce manual work and internal follow-ups while enabling faster access to relevant payment information.

Built On MCP For AI-First Commerce

The integration uses the Model Context Protocol (MCP) standard to connect Claude with Paytm Payment Gateway APIs. This allows businesses to bring payment information into AI-powered workflows through authenticated and merchant-authorised access.

The setup is designed for entrepreneurs, developers and business teams building AI-first commerce applications, while reducing dependence on repeated dashboard checks and direct API calls for routine payment information.

Merchant-Controlled Access

Security and merchant control remain central to the integration. Businesses connect their Paytm Payment Gateway accounts through secure authentication and retain control over permissions governing access to payment information.

Payment execution, refunds and settlements continue to be handled through merchant-controlled processes on PPSL's infrastructure.

“AI becomes valuable for businesses when it connects securely with real business workflows. This integration helps entrepreneurs, developers and business teams access payment insights faster, with built-in security and authorised access,” a Paytm Payment Gateway spokesperson said.

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Paytm Pushes AI-Enabled Payment Infrastructure

The integration comes as businesses increasingly adopt AI across financial operations, customer support, reconciliation and commerce. Paytm Payment Gateway said the initiative strengthens its focus on AI-enabled payment infrastructure for businesses, MSMEs, enterprises and developers, with an emphasis on speed, visibility and control.