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HomeTechnologyWhatsApp Is Coming With 'Liquid Glass' Interface: Here's When This Feature Will Arrive

WhatsApp Is Coming With 'Liquid Glass' Interface: Here's When This Feature Will Arrive

WhatsApp is rolling out a brand new glass-like look on iPhone. Here's how to tell if your app has received the update, and what's actually changing on screen.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 12:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • WhatsApp's Liquid Glass interface expands to more iOS users.
  • New design features translucency and layered depth effects.
  • Tab bar, buttons, and keyboard adopt glass-like appearance.

WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp is expanding its Liquid Glass interface to more users following the release of the iOS 26.14.76 update on the App Store. The design, which was previously available to a limited number of users, is now reaching a wider audience across both WhatsApp Messenger and WhatsApp Business. 

Liquid Glass is a visual style introduced with iOS 26 that brings translucency, layered depth effects, and a glass-like appearance that subtly reflects background content. It works with both light and dark modes.

How Liquid Glass Is Changing WhatsApp Interface On iOS

The tab bar is the clearest sign of whether Liquid Glass is active on a device. Once enabled, it takes on a refreshed look that appears to float above the rest of the interface rather than sitting fixed at the bottom. 

Its semi-transparent design allows background elements to faintly show through, and the selected tab visually adjusts to the surrounding content. If the tab bar does not reflect this updated style after installing the latest version, Liquid Glass is not yet available for that account.

Beyond the tab bar, the update also changes how buttons and context menus look and feel. Buttons now carry a frosted glass appearance with subtle reflections and respond to presses with fluid animations. The context menu follows the same visual logic, adopting a translucent look that lightly mirrors the content behind it.

WhatsApp has also introduced a new keyboard as part of this design rollout. Compared to the earlier flat version, the updated keyboard features softer edges and subtle translucency, making it feel more consistent with iOS 26's overall aesthetic across both light and dark modes.

What To Expect From Liquid Glass On WhatsApp Going Forward

Liquid Glass is still in active development. While several parts of the app already reflect the new design language, others are still being updated. WhatsApp has also indicated plans to bring Liquid Glass to the voice note player in a future update. 

The rollout is wider now, but the feature is not yet available to all users. Over the coming weeks, WhatsApp is expected to make it accessible to everyone on iOS 26.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the WhatsApp Liquid Glass interface?

Liquid Glass is a new visual style for WhatsApp on iOS that introduces translucency, layered depth effects, and a glass-like appearance. It subtly reflects background content and works in both light and dark modes.

How can I tell if Liquid Glass is active on my WhatsApp?

The clearest indicator is the tab bar, which will appear to float and be semi-transparent, allowing background elements to show through. Buttons and context menus will also have a frosted glass look.

Is the Liquid Glass interface available to all WhatsApp users on iOS?

No, the Liquid Glass interface is still rolling out and is not yet available to all users. WhatsApp is expected to make it accessible to everyone on iOS 26 over the coming weeks.

What parts of WhatsApp are affected by the Liquid Glass update?

The update affects the tab bar, buttons, context menus, and the keyboard. Future updates plan to bring Liquid Glass to the voice note player.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 12:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
WhatsApp TECHNOLOGY
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