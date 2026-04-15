WhatsApp Is Coming With 'Liquid Glass' Interface: Here's When This Feature Will Arrive

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom WhatsApp's Liquid Glass interface expands to more iOS users.

New design features translucency and layered depth effects.

Tab bar, buttons, and keyboard adopt glass-like appearance.

WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp is expanding its Liquid Glass interface to more users following the release of the iOS 26.14.76 update on the App Store. The design, which was previously available to a limited number of users, is now reaching a wider audience across both WhatsApp Messenger and WhatsApp Business.

Liquid Glass is a visual style introduced with iOS 26 that brings translucency, layered depth effects, and a glass-like appearance that subtly reflects background content. It works with both light and dark modes.

How Liquid Glass Is Changing WhatsApp Interface On iOS

The tab bar is the clearest sign of whether Liquid Glass is active on a device. Once enabled, it takes on a refreshed look that appears to float above the rest of the interface rather than sitting fixed at the bottom.

Its semi-transparent design allows background elements to faintly show through, and the selected tab visually adjusts to the surrounding content. If the tab bar does not reflect this updated style after installing the latest version, Liquid Glass is not yet available for that account.

Beyond the tab bar, the update also changes how buttons and context menus look and feel. Buttons now carry a frosted glass appearance with subtle reflections and respond to presses with fluid animations. The context menu follows the same visual logic, adopting a translucent look that lightly mirrors the content behind it.

WhatsApp has also introduced a new keyboard as part of this design rollout. Compared to the earlier flat version, the updated keyboard features softer edges and subtle translucency, making it feel more consistent with iOS 26's overall aesthetic across both light and dark modes.

What To Expect From Liquid Glass On WhatsApp Going Forward

Liquid Glass is still in active development. While several parts of the app already reflect the new design language, others are still being updated. WhatsApp has also indicated plans to bring Liquid Glass to the voice note player in a future update.

The rollout is wider now, but the feature is not yet available to all users. Over the coming weeks, WhatsApp is expected to make it accessible to everyone on iOS 26.