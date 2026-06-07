Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP's Nabin criticized CJP, stating youth reject foreign influence.

He urged youth to choose nation-building over negative politics.

Nabin highlighted Modi government's welfare initiatives and development achievements.

His Jharkhand visit precedes upcoming Rajya Sabha elections there.

BJP president Nitin Nabin on Saturday launched a veiled attack on the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), asserting that India's youth would not be influenced by individuals "sitting abroad" and would choose nation-building over what he described as "negative politics".

Speaking at an interaction with intellectuals in Ranchi, Nabin appeared to be making an apparent reference to CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke.

"Some people sitting abroad assume they can give directions to the youths of India," Nabin said, adding that young Indians are focused on securing their future and contributing to the country's development.

The remarks come amid the CJP's ongoing campaign and protests over the alleged paper leak controversy involving Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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'Youth Will Choose Positive Politics'

Nabin alleged that certain forces were attempting to push young people towards anti-establishment politics but said such efforts would not succeed.

"Today's youths want to work towards nation-building and secure their future. But some forces are trying to make the country's youths anti-establishment," he said.

Issuing a warning to those he accused of promoting such politics, the BJP leader said, "Those who want to push the youths of this country towards negative politics, I warn them that the youths of India will choose positive politics."

While acknowledging the right to protest, Nabin stressed that opposition should remain within democratic norms.

"People have the right to oppose, but within democratic norms," he said.

Drawing a contrast with political movements witnessed in some neighbouring countries, Nabin argued that Indian youth were committed to constructive and disciplined participation in public life.

"The anti-establishment campaigns we witnessed in our neighbouring countries can never be for the country's youths, who will work in a disciplined manner to build the nation," he said.

He further added, "Some people sitting abroad think they can give direction to the youths of India, but the youths are not going to become a puppet in the hands of a few people."

ALSO READ: ‘Cockroaches On The Ground’: Dipke Posts Jantar Mantar Protest Visuals

Nabin Highlights Modi Government's Record

During the interaction, Nabin also highlighted the Narendra Modi government's welfare and development initiatives over the past 12 years.

He said more than 25 crore people had been lifted out of poverty, while 80 crore beneficiaries were receiving free food grains under government schemes.

The BJP chief cited the opening of around 54 crore Jan Dhan accounts, the creation of three lakh "Lakhpati Didis", the linkage of 10 crore families with self-help groups, construction of 12 crore toilets, provision of four crore houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and distribution of 10 crore LPG connections through the Ujjwala Yojana.

Nabin is on a two-day visit to Jharkhand, during which he is scheduled to participate in organisational meetings and party programmes.

The visit comes ahead of elections to two Rajya Sabha seats in Jharkhand. Nominations can be filed until June 8, while polling is scheduled for June 18.